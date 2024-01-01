A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis
NotifySecurity is an Outlook add-in designed to assist users in reporting suspicious emails to security teams. It integrates with Swordphish to update reported statistics and provides relevant information like full SMTP headers for accurate reporting. By simplifying the reporting process to a one-click action, it aims to enhance reporting rates and aid in initiating identification, containment, and remediation actions by security teams.
A Python tool for patching Dalvik bytecode in DEX files and assisting in Android application analysis
Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
Detect and warn about potential malicious behaviors in Android applications through static analysis.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
Alternative marketplace for mobile applications with package ID metadata retrieval and APK download capabilities.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.