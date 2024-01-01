NotifySecurity 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

NotifySecurity is an Outlook add-in designed to assist users in reporting suspicious emails to security teams. It integrates with Swordphish to update reported statistics and provides relevant information like full SMTP headers for accurate reporting. By simplifying the reporting process to a one-click action, it aims to enhance reporting rates and aid in initiating identification, containment, and remediation actions by security teams.