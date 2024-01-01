9 tools and resources
Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.
Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.
InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.
A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.
A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.
A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.