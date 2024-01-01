risk-management

Drata

Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations.

GRC
Commercial
Verity

Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives.

GRC
Commercial
InfoRisk Today

InfoRisk Today is a key resource for news and insights on information risk management and cybersecurity education.

Blogs and News
Free
Security Week

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
I-ISMS (Industrial Information Security Management System)

A documentation template library for implementing industrial information security management systems.

Training and Resources
Free
Trend Micro Apex One

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Endpoint Security
Free
LogESP

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
Eramba

A community-driven GRC solution that is simple, affordable, and open-source.

GRC
Free
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

Guides and eBooks
Free
