Drata 0 ( 0 ) Drata is a cloud-based platform that automates security and compliance processes, evidence collection, and audit preparation for various industry standards and regulations. GRC Commercial complianceautomationauditrisk-management

Verity 0 ( 0 ) Verity is a comprehensive compliance management tool that helps organizations manage their governance, risk, and compliance initiatives. GRC Commercial governancecompliancerisk-managementaccess-controlauditframework