NEW

LLM Guard 0 ( 0 ) LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks. AI Security Free aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source

Adversa AI 0 ( 0 ) Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch

CalypsoAI 0 ( 0 ) CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability

WhyLabs LLM Security 0 ( 0 ) WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities. AI Security Commercial aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity

Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

LinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint

Fibratus 0 ( 0 ) A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security. Endpoint Security Free windowskernelsecurityobservability

express-enforces-ssl 0 ( 0 ) A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS. Miscellaneous Free expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance

awesome-mobile-security 0 ( 0 ) A collection of mobile security resources and tools Guides and eBooks Free iossecurity

Stronghold 0 ( 0 ) Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac. Security Operations Free macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging

Quad9 0 ( 0 ) A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy. Network Security Free dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy

MalShare.com 0 ( 0 ) A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community. Threat Management Free malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub

CloudJack 0 ( 0 ) A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations. Vulnerability Management Free awsvulnerabilitysecurity

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

AWS Artifact 0 ( 0 ) On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits. GRC Free awscompliancesecurityreporting

@hapi/bourne 0 ( 0 ) JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection. Miscellaneous Free jsonhapisecurity

LinkLiar 0 ( 0 ) LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook. Network Security Free privacysecurity

@fastify/rate-limit 0 ( 0 ) A low overhead rate limiter for your routes Application Security Free fastifypluginsecurityweb-security

KICS 0 ( 0 ) An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code Vulnerability Management Free infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable

Recon 0 ( 0 ) A file search and query tool for ops and security experts. Digital Forensics Free file-analysisfile-searchsecurityfile-management

pac-resolver 0 ( 0 ) Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw. Vulnerability Management Free nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity

Exiv2 0 ( 0 ) Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

LinuxKit 0 ( 0 ) Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults. Endpoint Security Free linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

OWASP WrongSecrets 0 ( 0 ) A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve. Training and Resources Free securitycloud-securitydevsecops

AWS WAF 0 ( 0 ) AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits. Application Security Free awswafsecurity

ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring

README 0 ( 0 ) A standard document for software projects Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools

Cilium 0 ( 0 ) Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane. Network Security Free ebpfnetworkingobservabilitysecuritylinux

Firezone 0 ( 0 ) An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds. Network Security Free vpnwireguardremote-accessaccess-managementsecurityencryption

Vanguards Onion Service Addon 0 ( 0 ) A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release. Miscellaneous Free torsecurity

xxUSBSentinel 0 ( 0 ) Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device. Digital Forensics Free usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption

SentryPeer 0 ( 0 ) SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers. Network Security Free fraud-detectionsecurityrestful-apisecurity-professionals

django-admin-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access Application Security Free djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection

git-secrets 0 ( 0 ) Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository. Application Security Free gitsecurity

WeChall 0 ( 0 ) A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts. Offensive Security Free infoseclearninghackingsecuritywargamecommunity

Gitjacker 0 ( 0 ) A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites Honeypots Free gitrepositorysecurity

OWASP ServerlessGoat 0 ( 0 ) A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses Application Security Free serverlesssecurityowasp

iam-lint 0 ( 0 ) Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents. Miscellaneous Free awsiampolicysecurity

@fastify/csrf-protection 0 ( 0 ) Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development. Application Security Free appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity

Cognito Scanner 0 ( 0 ) A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation Application Security Free awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

Hfinger 0 ( 0 ) Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests. Malware Analysis Free httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity

DOMPurify 0 ( 0 ) DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG. Application Security Free xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs

Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security

Linx 0 ( 0 ) A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files Malware Analysis Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection

Example Domain 0 ( 0 ) A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents. Miscellaneous Free cybersecurityinfosecsecurity

NoPP 0 ( 0 ) Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects. Miscellaneous Free javascriptsecurityvulnerability

ARM TrustZone 0 ( 0 ) ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors. Application Security Free armsecurity

Blankie 0 ( 0 ) A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options. Application Security Free csphapicontent-security-policypluginsecurity

shellfirm 0 ( 0 ) shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal. Miscellaneous Free shellsecurity

enum4linux-ng 0 ( 0 ) A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems. Offensive Security Free windowssmbenumerationsecurity

Detection Rules 0 ( 0 ) Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation. Threat Management Free securitydetection-ruleskibana

Harpoon 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking Offensive Security Free container-securitycontainer-orchestrationhackingsecurity

libfvde 0 ( 0 ) A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems. Digital Forensics Free encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity

DenyHosts 0 ( 0 ) DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts. Network Security Free sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control

BunkerWeb 0 ( 0 ) BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options. Application Security Free wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity

Softrace 0 ( 0 ) A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches. Digital Forensics Free appsecgolanghash-lookupsecurity

Disk Arbitrator 0 ( 0 ) A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging. Digital Forensics Free macforensicfile-systemsecurity

left-pad.io 0 ( 0 ) A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident. Miscellaneous Free appsecsecuritytlshttp

Windows-10-Hardening 0 ( 0 ) A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy Endpoint Security Free windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry

shhgit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting secrets in your code Vulnerability Management Free appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity

CIFv3 0 ( 0 ) CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2. Threat Management Free ubuntusecurityopensource

Gatekeeper 0 ( 0 ) Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators. Network Security Free ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security

Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED] 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API. Threat Management Free mitrepowershellsecurityframework

RandomLib 0 ( 0 ) A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts. Data Protection and Cryptography Free security

express-brute 0 ( 0 ) A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests. Application Security Free expressmiddlewarebrute-forcesecurity

SandboxAPI 0 ( 0 ) A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes Malware Analysis Free malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis

secure-json-parse 0 ( 0 ) A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing. Miscellaneous Free jsonsecurity

FunctionShield 0 ( 0 ) FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes. Cloud and Container Security Free aws-lambdaserverlesssecurity

Dagda 0 ( 0 ) A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers Vulnerability Management Free dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops

sniffglue 0 ( 0 ) Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing. Network Security Free rustsecurity

event-generator 0 ( 0 ) Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets. Offensive Security Free rulesecuritybinary-securityfile-analysis

Dicompot 0 ( 0 ) A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them. Honeypots Free serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos

RDPY 0 ( 0 ) Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers. Network Security Free rdpremote-desktopprotocolpythonsecurityssl

libevt 0 ( 0 ) libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files. Digital Forensics Free windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity