171 tools and resources
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
A powerful reverse engineering framework
Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.
A collection of Android security related resources
A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.
A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services
A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.
A collection of mobile security resources and tools
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.
A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect
Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.
A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.
On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.
Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.
A low overhead rate limiter for your routes
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code
A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills
Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.
Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.
A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.
Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.
An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.
A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
A standard document for software projects
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.
A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.
An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.
A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.
A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access
Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.
Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.
Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.
Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.
A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation
Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.
A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.
Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.
Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.
Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues
Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.
A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files
Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.
A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.
A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.
Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
Python command line utility for incident response in AWS
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.
A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions
Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.
A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.
Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.
Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.
A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.
A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.
A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.
Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.
A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy
A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL
Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.
A tool for detecting secrets in your code
A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.
CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.
Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.
A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes
A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.
Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.
A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.
A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.
A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.
libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.
Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.
A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases
OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.