LLM Guard

LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.

AI Security
aimachine-learningsecuritylarge-language-modelsgenerative-aiopen-source
Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

AI Security
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsprivacysecuritycomplianceresearch
CalypsoAI

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.

AI Security
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurityobservability
WhyLabs LLM Security

WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.

AI Security
aimachine-learninglarge-language-modelsgenerative-aisecurity
Kunai

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Radare2

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdebuggingforensicssecurity
haktrails

Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data

Cloud and Container Security
golangsecurity
LinkFinder

A Python script that finds endpoints in JavaScript files to identify potential security vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
javascriptsecurityvulnerabilityendpoint
Android Security Awesome

A collection of Android security related resources

Application Security
securityresources
Fibratus

A modern tool for Windows kernel exploration and observability with a focus on security.

Endpoint Security
windowskernelsecurityobservability

Application Gateway

Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Network Security
cloudcloud-securityazuresecurityinfrastructure
Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.

Cloud and Container Security
awscloudtrailleast-privilegesecurity
PHP Encryption

A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographyencryptionphpsecuritylibraryopen-source
Stack Honeypot

A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots

Application Security
phphoneypotmiddlewaresecurityweb-application-security
express-enforces-ssl

A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.

Miscellaneous
expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd

A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.

Guides and eBooks
apparmorldaplinuxsecurity
PHP: The Right Way

Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.

Miscellaneous
phpbest-practicesdependency-managementsecuritytestingdeployment
Tor Detect Middleware

Express middleware for detecting and redirecting Tor or Surface users.

Network Security
tormiddlewareexpresssecurityweb-security
Policy Sentry IAM Least Privilege Policy Generator

A tool that generates least privilege IAM policies for AWS services

IAM & Credential Management
iamleast-privilegesecurityaws
aws-gate

A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awsiamssmec2security
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler

A Lambda Function that disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a set amount of time to reduce the risk associated with old access keys.

Cloud and Container Security
awslambdaiamsecurity
awesome-mobile-security

A collection of mobile security resources and tools

Guides and eBooks
iossecurity
Stronghold

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

Security Operations
macossecurityconfigurationfirewalllogging
Quad9

A free DNS recursive service that blocks malicious host names and protects user privacy.

Network Security
dnssecuritymalwarephishingprivacy
Bad Pods

Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
kubernetessecuritypod-securitytesting

MalShare.com

A community-driven public malware repository providing access to malware samples, tools, and resources for the cybersecurity community.

Threat Management
malwarerepositorycommunity-drivensecuritygithub
CloudJack

A tool that assesses AWS accounts for subdomain hijacking vulnerabilities in Route53 and CloudFront configurations.

Vulnerability Management
awsvulnerabilitysecurity
Security Datasets

Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.

Threat Management
infosecdatasetmalwaresecurityresearch
Open Backup Extractor

Open Backup Extractor is an open source program for extracting data from iPhone and iPad backups.

Digital Forensics
iosbackupmacossecurity
Certbot

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

IAM & Credential Management
ssltlshttpssecurity
Docker Bench for Security

A script that checks for common best-practices around deploying Docker containers in production.

Vulnerability Management
dockersecuritybenchmarkcisdocker-security

Datadog

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
InsightConnect Plugins

A repository of open-source plugins for Rapid7 InsightConnect

Vulnerability Management
pluginsecurityautomationintegration
Clevis

Clevis is a pluggable framework for automated decryption.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cryptographydecryptionencryptionsecurity
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Training and Resources
privilege-escalationctfenumerationlinuxsecurityhacking
AWS Artifact

On-demand access to AWS and ISV compliance reports with time-saving benefits.

GRC
awscompliancesecurityreporting
Secure Coding Guidelines for Java SE

Guidelines for secure coding in Java SE to avoid bugs that could weaken security and open holes in Java's security features.

Application Security
javasecuritybug-bountyvulnerability
Windows Secure Host Baseline

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.

Endpoint Security
windowssecuritymicrosoft
@hapi/bourne

JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.

Miscellaneous
jsonhapisecurity
LinkLiar

LinkLiar is a status menu app for spoofing MAC addresses to enhance privacy on MacBook.

Network Security
privacysecurity
Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.

Endpoint Security
macsecurityvpnpassword-management
@fastify/rate-limit

A low overhead rate limiter for your routes

Application Security
fastifypluginsecurityweb-security

Linux Containers in 500 Lines of Code

A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.

Cloud and Container Security
container-securitysecuritycode-security
KICS

An open-source tool for finding security vulnerabilities, compliance issues, and infrastructure misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code

Vulnerability Management
infrastructure-as-codecloud-nativesecurityopen-sourcecustomizable
Recon

A file search and query tool for ops and security experts.

Digital Forensics
file-analysisfile-searchsecurityfile-management
Iptables Essentials

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Network Security
iptablesfirewalllinuxsecuritynetworkingconfiguration
Labs-Pentest

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

Training and Resources
ctfpentesttrainingsecurityhackingcybersecurity

Key Vault

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
azurecloud-securitykey-managementsecret-managementsecurity
pac-resolver

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

Vulnerability Management
nodejsproxyvulnerabilitysecurity
The Practical Linux Hardening Guide

A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.

Training and Resources
cisnistpci-dsslinuxhardeningsecurity
Exiv2

Exiv2 is a C++ library and command-line utility for image metadata manipulation.

Digital Forensics
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpmetadatasecurity
AWS Security Workshops

A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritybest-practices
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity
Linux Exploit Suggester

Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.

Vulnerability Management
linuxexploitoperating-systemsecurity
LambdaGuard

An AWS Lambda auditing tool that provides asset visibility and actionable results through statistical analysis and security checks.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-lambdaauditingsecurity
LinuxKit

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
OWASP WrongSecrets

A game packed with real-life examples of how not to store secrets in software, with 46 challenges to solve.

Training and Resources
securitycloud-securitydevsecops
Windows Privilege Escalation Techniques

A list of Windows privilege escalation techniques, categorized and explained in detail.

IAM & Credential Management
windowsprivilege-escalationsecuritypenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
AWS WAF

AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.

Application Security
awswafsecurity
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring
README

A standard document for software projects

Miscellaneous
cybersecurityinfosecsecuritysecurity-tools
Cilium

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.

Network Security
ebpfnetworkingobservabilitysecuritylinux
aws-allowlister

Automatically compile AWS SCPs for compliant AWS services based on preferred frameworks.

Cloud and Container Security
awscompliancesecuritypolicyframework
MadKing Amazon Web Services Attack Platform

A project for demonstrating AWS attack techniques with a focus on ethical hacking practices.

Offensive Security
awsserverlesspersistenceethical-hackingsecurity
Firezone

An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.

Network Security
vpnwireguardremote-accessaccess-managementsecurityencryption
Vanguards Onion Service Addon

A controller addon that provides additional security defenses for onion services ahead of official Tor-core release.

Miscellaneous
torsecurity
xxUSBSentinel

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.

Digital Forensics
usbanti-forensicswindowssecuritymonitoringencryption
SentryPeer

SentryPeer is a fraud detection tool that monitors and detects fraudulent activities on SIP servers, capturing IP addresses and phone numbers of suspicious activities and providing a notification system to service providers.

Network Security
fraud-detectionsecurityrestful-apisecurity-professionals
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.

Application Security
awswafweb-application-firewallsecurity
django-admin-honeypot

A fake Django admin login screen to detect and notify admins of attempted unauthorized access

Application Security
djangohoneypotsecurityintrusion-detection
git-secrets

Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.

Application Security
gitsecurity
WeChall

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Offensive Security
infoseclearninghackingsecuritywargamecommunity
Security Cheatsheets

Security cheatsheets to aid penetration testers and security enthusiasts in remembering useful but not frequently used commands.

Training and Resources
penetration-testingctfsecurityhacking
Gh0st Networks News Feed

Stay updated on Gh0st Networks lab activities, CTF challenges, and join the slack team for support.

Blogs and News
ctfvpnlabnewssecurity

Admin Free Active Directory and Windows

This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.

IAM & Credential Management
security
Ultimate AppLocker Bypass List

Repository documenting common techniques to bypass AppLocker with verified, unverified, and generic bypasses.

IAM & Credential Management
appsecapplockerbypassdllpowershellsecurity
URL Redirect from www to non-www

Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.

Application Security
sslhttpssecurityredirection
Gitjacker

A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites

Honeypots
gitrepositorysecurity
OWASP ServerlessGoat

A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses

Application Security
serverlesssecurityowasp
iam-lint

Github action for linting AWS IAM policy documents.

Miscellaneous
awsiampolicysecurity
@fastify/csrf-protection

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Application Security
appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity
Elastic Security

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
Cognito Scanner

A script that implements Cognito attacks such as Account Oracle or Priviledge Escalation

Application Security
awssecurityscriptprivilege-escalation
Terrascan

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
Auditd Configuration Best Practices

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Security Operations
linuxsecurityauditconfigurationpci-dss
Bitwarden

Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.

IAM & Credential Management
open-sourcesecuritydata-protection
AWS Security Hub

Automate AWS security checks and centralize security alerts.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritycloud-securitysecurity-monitoring
PowerUp

PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.

IAM & Credential Management
privilege-escalationwindowssecurityenumeration
aws-fast-fixes

Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues

Security Operations
awssecuritycomplianceaws-securitycloud-security
Hfinger

Tool for fingerprinting malware HTTP requests.

Malware Analysis
httpmalwarefingerprintingsecurity
DOMPurify

DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.

Application Security
xsssecurityjavascriptnodejs
Dockerpot

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Honeypots
dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security
Linx

A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files

Malware Analysis
javascriptsecurityvulnerability-detection
Security Tips - Apache HTTP Server Version 2.4

Security tips for setting up an Apache HTTP Server to prevent security issues.

Miscellaneous
web-serversecuritydospermissions
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Guides and eBooks
powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Cloud and Container Security
kubernetessecurityaccess-controlpod-securitycontainer-securityapparmor

Example Domain

A public domain for use in illustrative examples in documents.

Miscellaneous
cybersecurityinfosecsecurity
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

Guides and eBooks
windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Moki Linux

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

Offensive Security
icsscadapentestingsecurity
NoPP

Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.

Miscellaneous
javascriptsecurityvulnerability

AWS Security Digest Newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends and developments in AWS Cloud Security with this weekly digest newsletter.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecuritynewscloud-securitycommunity

Cryptopals Crypto Challenges

Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.

Training and Resources
cryptographychallengecryptosecurityeducationlearning
AWS IR

Python command line utility for incident response in AWS

Security Operations
awsincident-responsesecurityaws-security
ARM TrustZone

ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.

Application Security
armsecurity
Substation

A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
cloudsecurityawsserverless
Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection

A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions

Offensive Security
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurity

Altoro Mutual Online Banking

Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.

Specialized Security
compliancedata-protectionsecuritysecurity-audit
Blankie

A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.

Application Security
csphapicontent-security-policypluginsecurity
shellfirm

shellfirm will prompt challenges to verify risky shell commands, acting as a captcha for your terminal.

Miscellaneous
shellsecurity
enum4linux-ng

A next generation version of enum4linux with enhanced features for enumerating information from Windows and Samba systems.

Offensive Security
windowssmbenumerationsecurity
Windows 10/11 Hardening Script

Enhances Windows OS security through system modifications and settings adjustments.

Security Operations
windowssecurityscriptsecurity-professionalswindows-security
Detection Rules

Home for rules used by Elastic Security with code for unit testing, Kibana integration, and Red Team Automation.

Threat Management
securitydetection-ruleskibana
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK

A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.

IAM & Credential Management
awsaws-cdkiampolicysecurity
Harpoon

A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking

Offensive Security
container-securitycontainer-orchestrationhackingsecurity
libfvde

A library to access FileVault Drive Encryption (FVDE) encrypted volumes on Mac OS X systems.

Digital Forensics
encryptionmac-os-xfile-systemsecurity

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM)

BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.

IAM & Credential Management
privileged-access-managementpamaccess-managementcomplianceauditsecurity
DenyHosts

DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.

Network Security
sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control
BunkerWeb

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Application Security
wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity
Softrace

A simple Golang application for storing NIST National Software Reference Library Reference Data Set (NSRL RDS) with md5 and sha1 hash lookup searches.

Digital Forensics
appsecgolanghash-lookupsecurity
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.

Application Security
securitycode-securityvulnerability-detection
Google Security Blog

Google's Security Blog provides the latest news and insights on security and safety on the Internet.

Blogs and News
infosecsecuritycybersecurity
Disk Arbitrator

A Mac OS X forensic utility for ensuring correct forensic procedures during disk imaging.

Digital Forensics
macforensicfile-systemsecurity

left-pad.io

A microservice for string padding to prevent global issues like the left-pad incident.

Miscellaneous
appsecsecuritytlshttp
peepdf

A Python tool for in-depth PDF analysis and modification.

Digital Forensics
pdfsecurityanalysisfile-analysismetadatajavascriptshellcode

Subresource Integrity (SRI)

A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.

Application Security
securityweb-security
Security-Guard

Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.

SIEM and Log Management
kubernetesserverlesssecurityexploit-detectionpod-security
ThreatConnect Developer Documentation

Comprehensive documentation for ThreatConnect's REST API and SDKs.

Training and Resources
securitythreat-intelligenceincident-responsecybersecurity
Windows-10-Hardening

A collection of scripts to harden Windows 10 security and privacy

Endpoint Security
windowssecurityprivacyscriptregistry

Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Application Security
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurityweb-security

Azure Security

Comprehensive suite of tools and resources by Microsoft Azure for ensuring security and protection of data and applications in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
azuresecurityidentity-and-access-managementthreat-protectionsecurity-monitoringcloud-security
shhgit

A tool for detecting secrets in your code

Vulnerability Management
appsecgithubgitlabsecret-detectionsecurity
random_compat

A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.

Data Protection and Cryptography
phpsecurity
CIFv3

CIFv3 is the next version of the Cyber Intelligence Framework, developed against Ubuntu16, encouraging users to transition from CIFv2.

Threat Management
ubuntusecurityopensource
Gatekeeper

Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.

Network Security
ddossecuritynetwork-securitycloud-security
Invoke-ATTACKAPI [DEPRECATED]

A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.

Threat Management
mitrepowershellsecurityframework
Chrome URL Dumper

Accessing databases stored on a machine by the Chrome browser and dumping URLs found.

Digital Forensics
chromebrowserdatabaseurlsecurity
RandomLib

A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.

Data Protection and Cryptography
security
AWS Config Rules Repository

AWS Community repository of custom Config rules with instructions for leveraging and developing AWS Config Rules.

Security Operations
awsaws-configcompliancesecuritycloud-security

OpenLDAP Software 2.4 Administrator's Guide: Security Considerations

A guide outlining security considerations for using OpenLDAP Software, including selective listening and IP firewall capabilities.

Training and Resources
ldapsecurityfirewallnetwork-security

flAWS Challenge

A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Application Security
awssecuritycloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-native
Lockfile Linting

Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.

Application Security
npmyarnsecuritypackage-management
express-brute

A brute-force protection middleware for express routes that rate-limits incoming requests.

Application Security
expressmiddlewarebrute-forcesecurity
AWS Firewall Manager

Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityfirewallwafsecurity-policiescloud-security
SandboxAPI

A minimal, consistent API for building integrations with malware sandboxes

Malware Analysis
malwaresandboxintegrationsecurityanalysis
secure-json-parse

A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.

Miscellaneous
jsonsecurity
CTF Writeups

A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions

Training and Resources
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitionhackingsecurity
AWS Recon

A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.

Cloud and Container Security
awssecurityinventorycollectionrubymulti-threaded
FunctionShield

FunctionShield is a Serverless Security Library for Developers to enforce strict security controls on AWS Lambda & Google Cloud Functions runtimes.

Cloud and Container Security
aws-lambdaserverlesssecurity
Docker's Actuary

Docker's Actuary automates security best-practices checks for Docker containers.

Cloud and Container Security
dockersecuritycompliancebest-practicescontainer-securitydevsecops
Amazon GuardDuty

Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.

Threat Management
awssecuritythreat-detectionaws-securitycloud-security

0day.today Exploit Database

A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals

Vulnerability Management
exploitvulnerabilitydatabasesecurityresearch
AWS Shield

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
ddosawssecuritycloud-securityapplication-securitynetwork-security
Dagda

A tool for static analysis of known vulnerabilities, trojans, viruses, malware & other malicious threats in docker images/containers

Vulnerability Management
dockersecurityvulnerability-scanningmalware-detectioncontainer-securitydevsecops
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Training and Resources
container-securitycontainerizationdevopsinfrastructuresecurity
sniffglue

Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.

Network Security
rustsecurity
event-generator

Generate a variety of suspect actions detected by Falco rulesets.

Offensive Security
rulesecuritybinary-securityfile-analysis
Portable PHP password hashing framework

A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.

Data Protection and Cryptography
phpsecurityphp-security
CredStash

CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.

IAM & Credential Management
awskmslinuxsecurity
Dicompot

A DICOM server with a twist, blocking C-STORE attempts for protection but logging them.

Honeypots
serversecurityloggingdockergolangubuntumacos
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection

A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.

Offensive Security
csvinjectionvulnerabilitysecurityweb-app-securityappsec
AWS Secrets Manager

A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.

Cloud and Container Security
awsaws-secretssecret-managementsecurity
kube-bench

Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
kubernetessecuritybenchmarkciskubernetes-securitycompliance
RDPY

Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.

Network Security
rdpremote-desktopprotocolpythonsecurityssl
OWASP API Security Top 10

A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices

Vulnerability Management
securitynewslettervulnerabilitybreachcompliancebest-practices
APFS File System Format Reference Sheet

APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.

Guides and eBooks
file-systemmacossecurityperformance
libevt

libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.

Digital Forensics
windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity
Securing NFS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Miscellaneous
linuxsecurityconfiguration
How To Secure A Linux Server

An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.

Training and Resources
linuxsecurityservertutorialsecurity-guidelinux-security

SQL Injection Cheat Sheets

A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases

Vulnerability Management
sql-injectionpentestdatabasesecurity
OpenSnitch

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.

Network Security
firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security
urandom vs. CSPRNG for Crypto Keys