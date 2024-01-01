6 tools and resources
Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.
PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.
SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.
Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.
A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.