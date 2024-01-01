phishing-detection

6 tools and resources

NEW

Phishing Catcher Logo

Phishing Catcher

0 (0)

Catch possible phishing domains in near real time by looking for suspicious TLS certificate issuances reported to the Certificate Transparency Log (CTL) via the CertStream API.

Specialized Security
Free
phishingtlsphishing-detection
smart-honeypot PHP Script Logo

smart-honeypot PHP Script

0 (0)

PHP Script demonstrating a smart honey pot for email form protection.

Specialized Security
Free
honey-potphishingphishing-detection
SHIVA Spampot Logo

SHIVA Spampot

0 (0)

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection
Sublime Rules Logo

Sublime Rules

0 (0)

Open-source rules for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing.

Specialized Security
Free
email-securitymalware-detectionphishing-detectionrule-enginesecurity-rulesthreat-detection
BuckleGripper Logo

BuckleGripper

0 (0)

A tool that visits suspected phishing pages, takes screenshots, and extracts interesting files.

Offensive Security
Free
phishingscreenshotphishing-detection
Certstream Logo

Certstream

0 (0)

Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.

Threat Management
Free
sslphishing-detectionsecurity-threats