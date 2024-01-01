DSHP - Damn Simple HoneyPot

A command-line tool for managing and analyzing Microsoft Forefront TMG and UAG configurations.
DSHP is a honeypot designed to be as simple as possible while allowing enough modularity to automate event handling (such as email alerts, SMS or even kicking a user out). It opens a listening socket on the specified port and waits for any connection attempts, whenever a connection is made DSHP will return to the connection origin a configurable reply (noting by default) then close the connection. This allows you to set a fake false message or a warning if you wish. Whenever a connection is made to the listening socket DSHP will also activate any listening handlers configured behind the scenes, by default only a email handler is included but the handler component is designed to be modular to allow easy expandability.
Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.
A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.
A network protocol analyzer for capturing and analyzing network traffic with a focus on TCP/IP flow reconstruction and response time tracking.
Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.
Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.