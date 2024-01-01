security-information-sharing

AT&T Alien Labs Open Threat Exchange

A platform for accessing threat intelligence and collaborating on cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatssecurity-information-sharingcollaborationcybersecurity
URLhaus

A project sharing malicious URLs used for malware distribution to help protect networks.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionurl-filteringthreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharing
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity
RiskAnalytics Solutions Community Projects

RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-feedthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing
QRadio

QRadio is a tool/framework designed to consolidate cyber threats intelligence sources.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threatsdata-extractionthreat-huntingsecurity-information-sharing