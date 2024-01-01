Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system that acts as a honeypot to attract and detect hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services and trojans. It monitors all TCP and UDP ports, along with ICMP, and can be easily customized to add additional customer services. By responding with an emulation of a real service, KFSensor can reveal the nature of an attack.
Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.
A full featured script to visualize statistics from a Shockpot honeypot, based on Kippo-Graph and utilizing various PHP libraries.
Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.
Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.
A tutorial on setting up Dionaea on an EC2 instance in 20 minutes