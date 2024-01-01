KFSensor 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

KFSensor is an advanced Windows honeypot system that acts as a honeypot to attract and detect hackers and worms by simulating vulnerable system services and trojans. It monitors all TCP and UDP ports, along with ICMP, and can be easily customized to add additional customer services. By responding with an emulation of a real service, KFSensor can reveal the nature of an attack.