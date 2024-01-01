Cyera Logo

Cyera

0.0

Report Issue

Visit WebsitePromote

Cyera is a data security platform that provides comprehensive visibility and control over an organization's data across on-premises, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. The platform offers several key features: 1. Data Discovery and Classification: Utilizes AI-powered classification to identify and categorize sensitive data with high precision. 2. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): Helps organizations discover, classify, and inventory data across various environments. 3. Identity Data Access: Analyzes data access policies to enable Zero Trust Data Access and maintain a strong security posture. 4. Data Detection and Response (DDR): Provides visibility into data movement, usage, and location to identify potential security risks. 5. Data Privacy: Assists in identifying privacy compliance issues by providing insights into personal data storage and security. 6. Risk Assessment and Incident Response: Offers services to identify data risks, vulnerabilities, and respond to data security incidents. Cyera integrates with existing security technologies and workflow tools to streamline remediation processes and enhance overall data security management.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Commercial
data-securitycloud-securitydata-protectioncomplianceincident-response

FEATURES

This tool is not verified yet and doesn't have listed features.

Did you submit the verified tool? Sign in to add features.

Are you the author? Claim the tool by clicking the icon above. After claiming, you can add features.

ALTERNATIVES

Key Vault Logo
Key Vault
0.0

Microsoft Azure service for safeguarding cryptographic keys and secrets.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
azurecloud-securitysecuritykey-managementsecret-management
Substation Logo
Substation
0.0

A cloud-native, event-driven data pipeline toolkit for security teams with extensible data processing and serverless deployment.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
awscloudsecurityserverless
steg86 Logo
steg86
0.0

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
binary-securityfile-analysissteganography
WavSteg Logo
WavSteg
0.0

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
command-line-toolsteganography
StegoVeritas Logo
StegoVeritas
0.0

A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
file-analysissteganographydata-hidingimage-securitysteganalysis
Data Hacking Project Logo
Data Hacking Project
0.0

A project focusing on deconstructing and utilizing data for security using Python modules like IPython, Pandas, and Scikit Learn.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cybersecurity