Cyera is a data security platform that provides comprehensive visibility and control over an organization's data across on-premises, IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS environments. The platform offers several key features: 1. Data Discovery and Classification: Utilizes AI-powered classification to identify and categorize sensitive data with high precision. 2. Data Security Posture Management (DSPM): Helps organizations discover, classify, and inventory data across various environments. 3. Identity Data Access: Analyzes data access policies to enable Zero Trust Data Access and maintain a strong security posture. 4. Data Detection and Response (DDR): Provides visibility into data movement, usage, and location to identify potential security risks. 5. Data Privacy: Assists in identifying privacy compliance issues by providing insights into personal data storage and security. 6. Risk Assessment and Incident Response: Offers services to identify data risks, vulnerabilities, and respond to data security incidents. Cyera integrates with existing security technologies and workflow tools to streamline remediation processes and enhance overall data security management.
