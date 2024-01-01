pentesting

GraphQLmap Logo

GraphQLmap

0 (0)

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security
IntruderPayloads Logo

IntruderPayloads

0 (0)

A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.

Offensive Security
Free
burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing
Recursebuster Logo

Recursebuster

0 (0)

A tool for recursively querying webservers

Offensive Security
Free
pentestingweb-scanning
Sudomy Logo

Sudomy

0 (0)

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting

Offensive Security
Free
subdomain-enumerationbug-huntingpentestingsecurity-research
URO Logo

URO

0 (0)

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

Honeypots
Free
pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling
InsecureShop Logo

InsecureShop

0 (0)

Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security
Git Scanner Framework Logo

Git Scanner Framework

0 (0)

A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.

Vulnerability Management
Free
bug-bountypentestingweb-scanningvulnerability-scanningweb-security
SQL Injection Labs Logo

SQL Injection Labs

0 (0)

A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.

Training and Resources
Free
sql-injectionpentestingweb-securityphpmysql
Axiom Logo

Axiom

0 (0)

A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityinfrastructuremulti-cloudoffensive-securitypentestingsecurity-testing
SMOD Logo

SMOD

0 (0)

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

Offensive Security
Free
modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy
Twisted Honeypots Logo

Twisted Honeypots

0 (0)

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
Dependency Combobulator Logo

Dependency Combobulator

0 (0)

Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.

Application Security
Free
appsecdependency-managementsecurity-auditpentestingsecurity-toolvulnerability-detection
HTB Academy Logo

HTB Academy

0 (0)

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritytrainingcertificationpentestingvulnerability-assessmentthreat-intelligence
AppUse Logo

AppUse

0 (0)

A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.

Offensive Security
Free
appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

SecurityTube Videos

0 (0)

Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.

Training and Resources
Free
pentestingmetasploitexploitsecurity-conference
Vezir-Project Logo

Vezir-Project

0 (0)

Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.

Offensive Security
Free
mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu
idb Logo

idb

0 (0)

A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.

Offensive Security
Free
iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security
Pwntools Logo

Pwntools

0 (0)

CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfexploit-developmentpythonpentestingbinary-security
Sysreptor Logo

Sysreptor

0 (0)

A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.

Vulnerability Management
Free
pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security
OWASP OWTF Logo

OWASP OWTF

0 (0)

OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsecurity-testingowaspsecurity-standardspentesting
Yara4Pentesters Logo

Yara4Pentesters

0 (0)

A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information

Offensive Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysisforensic-analysisincident-responsepentestingyara
Finshir Logo

Finshir

0 (0)

High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestingtorrusttcp
Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet Logo

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

0 (0)

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.

Training and Resources
Free
javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 Logo

PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

0 (0)

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Guides and eBooks
Free
powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
vnclowpot Logo

vnclowpot

0 (0)

Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.

Honeypots
Free
vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting
Moki Linux Logo

Moki Linux

0 (0)

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

Offensive Security
Free
icsscadapentestingsecurity
XSSer Logo

XSSer

0 (0)

Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications

Application Security
Free
xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
Metasploitable3 Logo

Metasploitable3

0 (0)

A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.

Vulnerability Management
Free
metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting
CrackMapExec Logo

CrackMapExec

0 (0)

A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpentestingexploitation
Preparing for Red Team at PRCCDC 2015 Logo

Preparing for Red Team at PRCCDC 2015

0 (0)

Preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC 2015.

Offensive Security
Free
vmmetasploitwordlistspentesting
Honeypot Setup Script Logo

Honeypot Setup Script

0 (0)

Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotscriptdeploymentsecurity-testingpentesting