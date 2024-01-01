31 tools and resources
A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
A tool for recursively querying webservers
A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting
A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting
Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills.
A tool for scanning websites with open .git repositories and dumping their content for Bug Hunting/Pentesting Purposes.
A project developed for pentesters to practice SQL Injection concepts in a controlled environment.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
Wide range of cybersecurity videos covering various topics and conferences.
Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources.
A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available.
CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.
A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.
OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.
A set of YARA rules for identifying files containing sensitive information
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals
Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications
A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
Preparation process for participating in the Pacific Rim CCDC 2015.
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.