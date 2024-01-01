NEW

GraphQLmap 0 ( 0 ) A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes. Offensive Security Free graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security

IntruderPayloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting. Offensive Security Free burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing

Recursebuster 0 ( 0 ) A tool for recursively querying webservers Offensive Security Free pentestingweb-scanning

Sudomy 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting Offensive Security Free subdomain-enumerationbug-huntingpentestingsecurity-research

URO 0 ( 0 ) A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting Honeypots Free pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling

InsecureShop 0 ( 0 ) Android application for learning about vulnerabilities in modern Android apps and testing pentesting skills. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitypentestingmobile-security

SMOD 0 ( 0 ) Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features. Offensive Security Free modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy

AppUse 0 ( 0 ) A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts. Offensive Security Free appseciosmobile-securitypenetration-testingpentestingsecurity-testing

Vezir-Project 0 ( 0 ) Linux Virtual Machine for Mobile Application Pentesting and Mobile Malware Analysis with various tools and resources. Offensive Security Free mobile-securitypentestingvmvirtual-machineubuntu

idb 0 ( 0 ) A tool for iOS pentesting and research with a GUI version available. Offensive Security Free iospentestingresearchcommand-line-toolguimobile-security

Sysreptor 0 ( 0 ) A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals. Vulnerability Management Free pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security

Finshir 0 ( 0 ) High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor. Offensive Security Free pentestingtorrusttcp

Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet 0 ( 0 ) A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Training and Resources Free javadeserializationvulnerabilitypentestingresearch

vnclowpot 0 ( 0 ) Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge. Honeypots Free vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting

XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications Application Security Free xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

Metasploitable3 0 ( 0 ) A virtual machine with numerous security vulnerabilities for testing exploits with Metasploit. Vulnerability Management Free metasploitvulnerability-testingsecurity-testingpentesting