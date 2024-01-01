Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.
The NIST Special Publication 800-61 Revision 2 is a comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing organizations with guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively. It outlines the importance of incident response planning, incident classification, incident containment, eradication, recovery, and post-incident activities. The guide also covers incident handling procedures, including incident detection, reporting, and response strategies. The publication provides a structured approach to incident response, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive incident response plan, incident response team, and continuous improvement of incident response capabilities.
A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.
A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.