Inlyse

A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds

Malware Analysis
Commercial
malware-detectionaisecurity-platformmachine-learningcyber-securityantivirus
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
BZAR

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Network Security
Free
att&ckbrocyber-securitynetwork-securitysecurity-monitoringthreat-detection
Ranges – Cyber Warfare Range LLC

A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing

Training and Resources
Free
cyber-rangecyber-security
Netlas

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingvulnerability-managementincident-responsecyber-security

Binary Defense IP Banlist

A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemalwarephishingcyber-security
BadCyber

A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec
OODA-driven SOC Strategy

Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.

Guides and eBooks
Free
siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Caldera

Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcyber-securityred-team
VIPRE Endpoint Security

Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitythreat-protectioncyber-securitydata-security
Cybereason Defense Platform

Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
endpoint-protectionthreat-huntingdigital-forensicsincident-responsecyber-securitythreat-intelligencesecurity-operations
TypeDB CTI

An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecticyber-security
HackTheArch

Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagruby-on-railscyber-security
Incident Response with Threat Intelligence

A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingthreat-intelligenceincident-managementcyber-securityinformation-security