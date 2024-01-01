14 tools and resources
A cutting-edge AI-based IT security platform that identifies malware and cyber-attacks within seconds
An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity.
Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.
Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation.
Endpoint security solution for businesses with advanced threat protection and management
Unified defense platform providing endpoint protection, extended detection and response, threat hunting, and digital forensics and incident response.
An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge.
Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.
A comprehensive guide to developing an incident response capability through intelligence-based threat hunting, covering theoretical concepts and real-life scenarios.