BadCyber 0 ( 0 ) A curated list of important security news, helping readers stay up-to-date with the latest developments in cybersecurity. Blogs and News Free cybersecuritynewsblogcyber-securityinfosec

Caldera 0 ( 0 ) Caldera is a cybersecurity framework by MITRE for automated security assessments and adversary emulation. Offensive Security Free blue-teamcyber-securityred-team

TypeDB CTI 0 ( 0 ) An open source threat intelligence platform for storing and managing cyber threat intelligence knowledge. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencecticyber-security