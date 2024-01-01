Catalyst SOAR 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Catalyst is a SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) system that helps to automate alert handling and incident response processes. It adapts to your processes and workflows, and is open source, allowing for free use and contribution to the project. With Catalyst, you can automate alerts and incidents, focusing on important tasks or relaxing a little. Features include flexible ticket types, conditional custom fields, statuses, and playbooks that fit your needs.