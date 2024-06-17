LogRhythm Axon Logo

SIEM
LogRhythm Axon is a cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) platform designed to help security teams effectively defend against cyber threats. It provides powerful security analytics, intuitive workflow, and simplified incident response capabilities. Key features of LogRhythm Axon include: - Automated data collection from SaaS, self-hosted cloud, and on-premises sources - Metadata extraction and custom parser building for comprehensive visibility - Search-driven widgets and intuitive dashboards for threat detection - Out-of-the-box and custom content for compliance and threat detection - API-first architecture for easy integration with other applications - Cloud-native design for reduced infrastructure management overhead

