InQuest Labs

OpenPhish provides real-time phishing trends, detecting new phishing URLs and targeting various brands.
The Trystero Project is an experiment that measures the security efficacy of email providers against real-world emerging malware. It also provides various tools and resources for threat intelligence, including a reputation database, IOC database, and YARA rule generators. VMware Carbon Black provides endpoint protection and workload security solutions, including threat hunting and incident response, managed detection and response, and cloud workload protection.
Open-source initiative providing malicious and benign datasets to expedite data analysis and threat research.
In-depth analysis of real-world attacks and threat tactics
Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.
Maltego transform pack for analyzing and graphing Honeypots using MySQL data.
A daily collection of IOCs from various sources, including articles and tweets.