Lakera Red Team

Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool for GenAI applications

AI Security
Commercial
gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
Acra

Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection

Miscellaneous
Free
Security Week

A general cybersecurity news site providing discussions and news on various cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
SentinelOne Singularity Platform

SentinelOne's Singularity Platform is an AI-powered enterprise security platform providing autonomous endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection through its integrated XDR solution.

Endpoint Security
Free
Symantec Enterprise Cloud

Symantec Enterprise Cloud provides comprehensive cybersecurity for large enterprises, with a focus on data-centric hybrid security and innovation in threat and data protection.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Bitwarden

Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
Altoro Mutual Online Banking

Altoro Mutual offers online banking, real estate financing, business credit cards, retirement solutions, and prioritizes privacy and security.

Specialized Security
Free
IT Security Guru

IT Security Guru provides up-to-date news and expert insights on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.

Blogs and News
Free
