26 tools and resources
C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.
Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams
Sysreptor offers a customizable security reporting solution for penetration testers and red teamers.
Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.
Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.
Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.
A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.
