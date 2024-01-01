offensive-security

C3 Logo

C3

0 (0)

C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit
LockBoxx Logo

LockBoxx

0 (0)

Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams

Offensive Security
Free
red-teamoffensive-securityautomation
State of Security Logo

State of Security

0 (0)

Bleeping Computer Logo

Bleeping Computer

0 (0)

Threatpost Logo

Threatpost

0 (0)

Pacu Logo

Pacu

0 (0)

Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Offensive Security
Free
awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython
Axiom Logo

Axiom

0 (0)

A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityinfrastructuremulti-cloudoffensive-securitypentestingsecurity-testing
InlineWhispers Logo

InlineWhispers

0 (0)

A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.

Offensive Security
Free
cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security
Security Intelligence Logo

Security Intelligence

0 (0)

The State of Security by Tripwire Logo

The State of Security by Tripwire

0 (0)

Troy Hunt Logo

Troy Hunt

0 (0)

Infosecurity Magazine Logo

Infosecurity Magazine

0 (0)

Sysreptor Logo

Sysreptor

0 (0)

A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals.

Vulnerability Management
Free
pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security
aem-hacker Logo

aem-hacker

0 (0)

AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.

Offensive Security
Free
offensive-securityvulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-crawler
Daniel Miessler/Unsupervised Learning Logo

Daniel Miessler/Unsupervised Learning

0 (0)

Tao Security Logo

Tao Security

0 (0)

Seatbelt Logo

Seatbelt

0 (0)

Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#.

Offensive Security
Free
csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security
AHHHZURE Logo

AHHHZURE

0 (0)

Automated script for creating a vulnerable Azure cloud lab to train offensive security skills.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
azurecloud-securityoffensive-security
The CyberWire Logo

The CyberWire

0 (0)

Covenant Logo

Covenant

0 (0)

Covenant is a .NET C2 framework for red teamers, facilitating collaborative and efficient management of red team operations.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controlred-teamoffensive-securitynet
The Security Ledger Logo

The Security Ledger

0 (0)

The Hacker News Logo

The Hacker News

0 (0)

Help Net Security Logo

Help Net Security

0 (0)

Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab Logo

Hack Night by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab

0 (0)

A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.

Training and Resources
Free
blue-teamctfoffensive-securitypenetration-testing
TechTarget Logo

TechTarget

0 (0)

Security Magazine Logo

Security Magazine

0 (0)

