NEW

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit

LockBoxx 0 ( 0 ) Introduction to using GScript for Red Teams Offensive Security Free red-teamoffensive-securityautomation

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

InlineWhispers 0 ( 0 ) A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes. Offensive Security Free cobalt-strikered-teampenetration-testingoffensive-security

Sysreptor 0 ( 0 ) A fully customizable, offensive security reporting solution for pentesters, red teamers, and other security professionals. Vulnerability Management Free pentestingred-teamreportingsecurity-reportingoffensive-security

aem-hacker 0 ( 0 ) AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems. Offensive Security Free offensive-securityvulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-crawler

Seatbelt 0 ( 0 ) Comprehensive host-survey tool for security checks in C#. Offensive Security Free csharpsecurity-auditoffensive-security