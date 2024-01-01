InQuest YARA Rules

CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.
A collection of YARA rules from InQuest for research and hunting purposes, including rules for Base64 Encoded Powershell, Embedded PE Files, Hex Encoded Powershell, and more. For further reading and references, visit the provided links.
Sample detection rules and dashboards for Google Security Operations
Deception based detection techniques with MITRE ATT&CK mapping and Honey Resources.
A repository of Yara signatures under the GNU-GPLv2 license for the cybersecurity community.
A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.
Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.