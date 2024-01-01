linux

86 tools and resources

NEW

Kunai Logo

Kunai

0 (0)

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Verisys Integrity Suite Logo

Verisys Integrity Suite

0 (0)

A next-generation file integrity monitoring and change detection system

Specialized Security
Commercial
windowslinuxcompliance
MasterParser Logo

MasterParser

0 (0)

A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response
yara_rules Logo

yara_rules

0 (0)

A collection of YARA rules for Windows, Linux, and Other threats.

Threat Management
Free
yararulethreat-detectionwindowslinuxransomware

Developing StrongARM/Linux shellcode

0 (0)

An article in Phrack Magazine discussing the creation of shellcode for StrongARM/Linux architecture.

Training and Resources
Free
shellcodelinuxassemblybinary-security
LFI-Enum Logo

LFI-Enum

0 (0)

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
Free
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd Logo

Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.

Guides and eBooks
Free
apparmorldaplinuxsecurity
Linux Exploit Suggester (LES) Logo

Linux Exploit Suggester (LES)

0 (0)

Linux privilege escalation auditing tool for detecting security deficiencies in Linux kernels.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationauditingcve
plast Logo

plast

0 (0)

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
Drltrace Logo

Drltrace

0 (0)

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Application Security
Free
dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux

OWASP SamuraiWTF

0 (0)

The best security training environment for Developers and AppSec Professionals.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-traininglinuxsecurity-trainingowaspvagrant
LaZagne Project Logo

LaZagne Project

0 (0)

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux
Silk Guardian Logo

Silk Guardian

0 (0)

An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.

Digital Forensics
Free
linuxkernel-moduleanti-forensicusb-securitysecurity-tool
SIREN Setup Instructions Logo

SIREN Setup Instructions

0 (0)

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
Docker Cheat Sheet Logo

Docker Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
Free
dockerdevopscontainerizationcloudlinuxautomation
Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub) Logo

Privilege Escalation Cheatsheet (Vulnhub)

0 (0)

A cheatsheet for understanding privilege escalation with examples, not for enumeration using Linux Commands.

Training and Resources
Free
privilege-escalationctfenumerationlinuxsecurityhacking
Sniff Logo

Sniff

0 (0)

Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse.

Network Security
Free
tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux
usbrip Logo

usbrip

0 (0)

A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis
Linux Expl0rer Logo

Linux Expl0rer

0 (0)

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicslinuxendpoint-securitypythonflaskmemory-analysis
MimiPenguin 2.0 Logo

MimiPenguin 2.0

0 (0)

A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxmemory-dumping
Wifislax Logo

Wifislax

0 (0)

GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest
gVisor Logo

gVisor

0 (0)

gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
appseccontainer-securitydockerkuberneteslinuxruntime-security
AuditD on Android Logo

AuditD on Android

0 (0)

Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead.

Miscellaneous
Free
auditkernellinux
Iptables Essentials Logo

Iptables Essentials

0 (0)

Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.

Network Security
Free
iptablesfirewalllinuxsecuritynetworkingconfiguration
SUDO_KILLER Logo

SUDO_KILLER

0 (0)

A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
linuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningexploitation
Margarita Shotgun Logo

Margarita Shotgun

0 (0)

Python tool for remote memory acquisition

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionpythondockerlinuxcommand-line-tool
The Practical Linux Hardening Guide Logo

The Practical Linux Hardening Guide

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide for hardening GNU/Linux systems with practical step-by-step instructions.

Training and Resources
Free
cisnistpci-dsslinuxhardeningsecurity
libnids Logo

libnids

0 (0)

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) Logo

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

0 (0)

A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionlinuxrustbinary-securityfile-analysis
Linux Exploit Suggester Logo

Linux Exploit Suggester

0 (0)

Linux Exploit Suggester; suggests possible exploits based on the Linux operating system release number.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxexploitoperating-systemsecurity
extundelete Logo

extundelete

0 (0)

A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions.

Digital Forensics
Free
file-recoverylinuxfile-system
LinuxKit Logo

LinuxKit

0 (0)

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
LAMPSecurity Training Logo

LAMPSecurity Training

0 (0)

A series of vulnerable virtual machine images with documentation to teach Linux, Apache, PHP, MySQL security.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecvulnerable-applicationsvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-traininglinuxapachephpmysqlsecurity-testing
Dirty COW Logo

Dirty COW

0 (0)

A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages.

Vulnerability Management
Free
linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability
Log-Killer Logo

Log-Killer

0 (0)

Tool for deleting logs on Linux/Windows servers.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
security-toollinuxwindows
Linux Exploit Suggester 2 Logo

Linux Exploit Suggester 2

0 (0)

Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
exploitlinuxprivilege-escalationvulnerability-scanningcve
swap_digger Logo

swap_digger

0 (0)

A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.

Digital Forensics
Free
bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux
Cilium Logo

Cilium

0 (0)

Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane.

Network Security
Free
ebpfnetworkingobservabilitysecuritylinux
clj-net-pcap Logo

clj-net-pcap

0 (0)

A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows.

Network Security
Free
pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows
HoneyDrive Logo

HoneyDrive

0 (0)

HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring
USB Keystroke Injection Protection Logo

USB Keystroke Injection Protection

0 (0)

A daemon for blocking USB keystroke injection devices on Linux systems

Network Security
Free
usb-securitylinux
OpenRASP Logo

OpenRASP

0 (0)

OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging.

Application Security
Free
appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux
eBPF Runtime Security Logo

eBPF Runtime Security

0 (0)

Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Application Security
Free
ebpfruntime-securitylinuxkernel
Socket Sentry Logo

Socket Sentry

0 (0)

A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers.

Network Security
Free
network-securitylinuxnetwork-traffic
Project Artillery Logo

Project Artillery

0 (0)

A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows
IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts Logo

IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts

0 (0)

Set up your own IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2.

Network Security
Free
vpnlinuxubuntu
LinEnum Logo

LinEnum

0 (0)

LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks.

Offensive Security
Free
linuxenumerationkernelpermissions
go-audit Logo

go-audit

0 (0)

An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink.

Endpoint Security
Free
goauditlinuxjson
Auditd Configuration Best Practices Logo

Auditd Configuration Best Practices

0 (0)

A comprehensive auditd configuration for Linux systems following best practices.

Security Operations
Free
linuxsecurityauditconfigurationpci-dss
Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner Logo

Fenrir Simple Bash IOC Scanner

0 (0)

A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems

Network Security
Free
bashiocscannerlinuxunixosxfile-analysishash-calculator
DistroWatch.com Logo

DistroWatch.com

0 (0)

A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxoperating-system
SRA TAXII2 Server Logo

SRA TAXII2 Server

0 (0)

Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.

Threat Management
Free
nodejsmongodblinuxendpoint
Basic Linux Privilege Escalation - g0tmi1k RSS BlogArchives Logo

Basic Linux Privilege Escalation - g0tmi1k RSS BlogArchives

0 (0)

A guide on basic Linux privilege escalation techniques including enumeration, data analysis, exploit customization, and trial and error.

Offensive Security
Free
enumerationprivilege-escalationlinuxenumeration
LiME Logo

LiME

0 (0)

LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionforensic-analysiskernel-modulememory-forensicslinux
Procmon for Linux Logo

Procmon for Linux

0 (0)

Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
linuxsyscalls
Zeek Agent Logo

Zeek Agent

0 (0)

An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.

Endpoint Security
Free
endpoint-securitylinuxmacossqlapi-access
Sysmon for Linux Logo

Sysmon for Linux

0 (0)

Sysmon for Linux is a tool that monitors and logs system activity with advanced filtering to identify malicious activity.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sysmonlinuxsecurity-monitoring
edb Logo

edb

0 (0)

edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins.

Training and Resources
Free
binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux
Bifrozt Logo

Bifrozt

0 (0)

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response
CyLR Logo

CyLR

0 (0)

CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos
Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR) Logo

Penguin OS Forensic (or Flight) Recorder (POFR)

0 (0)

Collects and organizes Linux OS data for detailed analysis and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
incident-responsethreat-detectioncompliancelinuxforensic-analysisincident-response-tool
DumpItForLinux Logo

DumpItForLinux

0 (0)

A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools.

Digital Forensics
Free
binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux
OpenCanary Logo

OpenCanary

0 (0)

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi
Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET) Logo

Social-Engineer Toolkit (SET)

0 (0)

An open-source penetration testing framework for social engineering with custom attack vectors.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingsocial-engineeringattack-vectorframeworklinuxmac-os-x
DenyHosts Logo

DenyHosts

0 (0)

DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.

Network Security
Free
sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control
BunkerWeb Logo

BunkerWeb

0 (0)

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Application Security
Free
wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity

Damn Vulnerable Linux (DVL)

0 (0)

Linux-based operating system intentionally vulnerable for cybersecurity practice.

Training and Resources
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-appslinuxsecurity-testing
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines Logo

Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

Guides and eBooks
Free
clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet

chkrootkit

0 (0)

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Malware Analysis
Free
rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux
libvslvm Logo

libvslvm

0 (0)

A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format.

Digital Forensics
Free
data-extractionfile-analysislinux
SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet Logo

SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.

Guides and eBooks
Free
smbwindowslinuxcybersecurity

JSDetox

0 (0)

A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution.

Malware Analysis
Free
javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool
usbutils Logo

usbutils

0 (0)

A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxusb
HoneyUp Logo

HoneyUp

0 (0)

Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing
Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop Logo

Windows / Linux Local Privilege Escalation Workshop

0 (0)

A workshop offering resources for local privilege escalation on Windows and Linux systems.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxwindowsprivilege-escalationcybersecurity
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
checkra1n Logo

checkra1n

0 (0)

Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit.

Specialized Security
Free
iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit
CredStash Logo

CredStash

0 (0)

CredStash is a tool for managing and securely storing credentials.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awskmslinuxsecurity
Falco Logo

Falco

0 (0)

Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time.

Application Security
Free
cloud-nativeruntime-securitylinuxsyscalls
Honeyport Logo

Honeyport

0 (0)

A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.

Network Security
Free
honeypotiptablespythonlinux
Vuls Logo

Vuls

0 (0)

Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanninglinuxgo
Securing NFS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Logo

Securing NFS Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

0 (0)

Guidance on securing NFS in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Miscellaneous
Free
linuxsecurityconfiguration
How To Secure A Linux Server Logo

How To Secure A Linux Server

0 (0)

An evolving how-to guide for securing a Linux server with detailed steps and explanations.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxsecurityservertutorialsecurity-guidelinux-security
HonTel Logo

HonTel

0 (0)

Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.

Honeypots
Free
honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing
LiMEaide v2.0 Logo

LiMEaide v2.0

0 (0)

Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicslinuxvolatilitymemory-analysisremote-access
OpenSnitch Logo

OpenSnitch

0 (0)

OpenSnitch is a GNU/Linux application firewall with interactive outbound connections filtering and system-wide domain blocking capabilities.

Network Security
Free
firewalllinuxsecuritynetwork-security