Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

MasterParser 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive Linux log analysis tool that streamlines the investigation of security incidents by extracting and organizing critical details from supported log files. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responselinuxlog-analysissecurity-incident-response

LFI-Enum 0 ( 0 ) Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability. Digital Forensics Free lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation

Drltrace 0 ( 0 ) Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications. Application Security Free dynamic-analysismalware-analysiswindowslinux

LaZagne Project 0 ( 0 ) Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms. Offensive Security Free password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux

Sniff 0 ( 0 ) Makes output from the tcpdump program easier to read and parse. Network Security Free tcpdumpnetwork-securitypacket-capturenetwork-monitoringlinux

usbrip 0 ( 0 ) A forensics tool for tracking USB device artifacts on Linux machines. Digital Forensics Free forensicsusblinuxlog-analysiscommand-line-toolfile-analysis

MimiPenguin 2.0 0 ( 0 ) A tool to dump login passwords from Linux desktop users, leveraging cleartext credentials in memory. Offensive Security Free linuxmemory-dumping

Wifislax 0 ( 0 ) GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment. Offensive Security Free wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest

AuditD on Android 0 ( 0 ) Porting GNU/Linux userland tools to the bionic/Linux userland of Android to provide access to the audit stream for Android applications with minimal overhead. Miscellaneous Free auditkernellinux

libnids 0 ( 0 ) Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection. Network Security Free linux

extundelete 0 ( 0 ) A utility for recovering deleted files from ext3 or ext4 partitions. Digital Forensics Free file-recoverylinuxfile-system

LinuxKit 0 ( 0 ) Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults. Endpoint Security Free linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

Dirty COW 0 ( 0 ) A local privilege escalation vulnerability in the Linux kernel known for its catchy name and potential damages. Vulnerability Management Free linuxkernelprivilege-escalationvulnerability

swap_digger 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes. Digital Forensics Free bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux

Cilium 0 ( 0 ) Cilium is a networking, observability, and security solution with an eBPF-based dataplane. Network Security Free ebpfnetworkingobservabilitysecuritylinux

clj-net-pcap 0 ( 0 ) A wrapper around jNetPcap for packet capturing with Clojure, available for Linux and Windows. Network Security Free pcapnetwork-securitylinuxwindows

HoneyDrive 0 ( 0 ) HoneyDrive is the premier honeypot Linux distro with over 10 pre-installed honeypot software packages and numerous analysis tools. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsecurity-testingmalware-analysisforensicsnetwork-monitoring

OpenRASP 0 ( 0 ) OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging. Application Security Free appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux

Socket Sentry 0 ( 0 ) A KDE Plasma 4 widget that displays real-time traffic information for active network connections on Linux computers. Network Security Free network-securitylinuxnetwork-traffic

Project Artillery 0 ( 0 ) A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations. Honeypots Free honeypotmonitoringsecurity-hardeninglinuxwindows

LinEnum 0 ( 0 ) LinEnum is a tool for Linux enumeration that provides detailed system information and performs various checks and tasks. Offensive Security Free linuxenumerationkernelpermissions

go-audit 0 ( 0 ) An alternative to the auditd daemon with goals of safety, speed, JSON output, and pluggable pipelines connecting to the Linux kernel via netlink. Endpoint Security Free goauditlinuxjson

LiME 0 ( 0 ) LiME is a Linux Memory Extractor tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux and Linux-based devices, including Android, with features like full memory captures and minimal process footprint. Digital Forensics Free memory-acquisitionforensic-analysiskernel-modulememory-forensicslinux

Procmon for Linux 0 ( 0 ) Procmon for Linux is a reimagining of the classic Procmon tool from Windows, allowing Linux developers to trace syscall activity efficiently. SIEM and Log Management Free linuxsyscalls

edb 0 ( 0 ) edb is a powerful debugger for Linux binaries, enhancing reverse engineering efforts with a user-friendly interface and extensible plugins. Training and Resources Free binary-securityreverse-engineeringdebuggerlinux

Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response

CyLR 0 ( 0 ) CyLR is a Live Response Collection tool for quickly and securely collecting forensic artifacts from hosts with NTFS file systems. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisfile-systemwindowslinuxmacos

DumpItForLinux 0 ( 0 ) A tool for creating compact Linux memory dumps compatible with popular debugging tools. Digital Forensics Free binary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchinglinux

OpenCanary 0 ( 0 ) OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi

DenyHosts 0 ( 0 ) DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts. Network Security Free sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control

BunkerWeb 0 ( 0 ) BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options. Application Security Free wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity

chkrootkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests. Malware Analysis Free rootkitbinary-securityfile-analysissystem-securitymalware-detectionlinux

libvslvm 0 ( 0 ) A library and tools for accessing and analyzing Linux Logical Volume Manager (LVM) volume system format. Digital Forensics Free data-extractionfile-analysislinux

JSDetox 0 ( 0 ) A javascript malware analysis tool with backend code execution. Malware Analysis Free javascriptmalware-analysislinuxsecurity-tool

usbutils 0 ( 0 ) A collection of utilities for working with USB devices on Linux Endpoint Security Free linuxusb

HoneyUp 0 ( 0 ) Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing

ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report. Digital Forensics Free chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis

checkra1n 0 ( 0 ) Semi-tethered jailbreak for iPhone 5s to iPhone X, running iOS 12.0 and up, using the 'checkm8' bootrom exploit. Specialized Security Free iosiphonemacoslinuxwindowsexploit

Falco 0 ( 0 ) Falco is a cloud native runtime security tool for Linux operating systems that detects and alerts on abnormal behavior and potential security threats in real-time. Application Security Free cloud-nativeruntime-securitylinuxsyscalls

Honeyport 0 ( 0 ) A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting. Network Security Free honeypotiptablespythonlinux

Vuls 0 ( 0 ) Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers. Vulnerability Management Free vulnerability-scanninglinuxgo

HonTel 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings. Honeypots Free honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing