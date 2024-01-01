capture-the-flag

13 tools and resources

NEW

echoCTF Logo

echoCTF

0 (0)

echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness
NightShade Logo

NightShade

0 (0)

A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-framework

Ghost in the Shellcode

0 (0)

An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Free
capture-the-flagctfreverse-engineering
Haaukins Logo

Haaukins

0 (0)

Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecuritycapture-the-flagvirtualizationdockergolangsecurity-education
Mellivora Mellivora Logo

Mellivora Mellivora

0 (0)

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning
FBCTF Logo

FBCTF

0 (0)

Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competition
CloudGoat Logo

CloudGoat

0 (0)

CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.

Training and Resources
Free
cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training

Google CTF

0 (0)

A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills

Vulnerability Management
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritycryptographyreverse-engineering
Root the Box Logo

Root the Box

0 (0)

Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagwargamespenetration-testingincident-responsedigital-forensicsthreat-hunting
HackTheArch Logo

HackTheArch

0 (0)

Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagruby-on-railscyber-security
CTFd Logo

CTFd

0 (0)

CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
capture-the-flagctfcompetitionsecurity-competition
CTF Writeups Logo

CTF Writeups

0 (0)

A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions

Training and Resources
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitionhackingsecurity
CTF_WRITEUPS Logo

CTF_WRITEUPS

0 (0)

Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competitioncybersecurity