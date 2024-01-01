13 tools and resources
echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing.
A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests
An annual jeopardy-style capture-the-flag contest with challenges related to cybersecurity.
Haaukins is an automated virtualization platform for cybersecurity education with a focus on capture the flag concept.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.
Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions.
CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios.
A Capture The Flag (CTF) platform for testing computer security skills
Real-time capture the flag (CTF) scoring engine for computer wargames with a fun game-like environment for learning cybersecurity skills.
Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
A collection of write-ups from Capture The Flag hacking competitions
Detailed explanations of steps taken to solve challenges in Capture The Flag competitions.