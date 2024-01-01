NEW

echoCTF 0 ( 0 ) echoCTF is a computer security framework for running cybersecurity exercises and competitions like Capture the Flag, used for network penetration testing and security auditing. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagcybersecuritypenetration-testingsecurity-trainingsecurity-awareness

NightShade 0 ( 0 ) A simple security capture the flag framework for running contests Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-framework

Mellivora Mellivora 0 ( 0 ) Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagphpsecurity-educationinfoseclearning

FBCTF 0 ( 0 ) Platform for hosting Jeopardy and 'King of the Hill' style Capture the Flag competitions. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagsecurity-competition

CloudGoat 0 ( 0 ) CloudGoat is a 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool for honing cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios. Training and Resources Free cloud-securityawscapture-the-flagsecurity-training

HackTheArch 0 ( 0 ) Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings. Miscellaneous Free ctfcapture-the-flagruby-on-railscyber-security

CTFd 0 ( 0 ) CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions. Miscellaneous Free capture-the-flagctfcompetitionsecurity-competition