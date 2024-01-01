mod_rewrite

5 tools and resources

Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Operating System Based Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.

Application Security
apachemod_rewritejavascriptredirection
Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection Logo

Strengthen Your Phishing with Apache mod_rewrite and Mobile User Redirection

A guide on using Apache mod_rewrite to strengthen phishing attacks and bypass mobile device restrictions

Offensive Security
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurity
Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure Logo

Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure

A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.

Offensive Security
red-teaminfrastructuremod_rewriteincident-responseevasion

Invalid URI Redirection with Apache mod_rewrite

A tool that uses Apache mod_rewrite to redirect invalid URIs to a specified URL

Application Security
apachemod_rewritephishingsecurityweb-security
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
phishingpayloadcommand-and-controlapachemod_rewritepentest