A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.
Applied Incident Response is a comprehensive guide to incident response, providing effective techniques for responding to advanced attacks against local and remote network resources. The book covers preparing the environment for incident response, leveraging MITRE ATT&CK and threat intelligence, triage of systems, acquiring and analyzing RAM and disk images, log analysis, malware analysis, detecting lateral movement techniques, threat hunting, and adversary emulation. The book is a valuable resource for incident responders, providing a framework for applying incident response techniques and staying ahead of adversaries. Topics covered include: * Preparing the environment for incident response * Leveraging MITRE ATT&CK and threat intelligence * Local and remote triage of systems * Acquiring and analyzing RAM and disk images * Log analysis and aggregating high-value logs * Malware analysis * Detecting and responding to lateral movement techniques * Threat hunting and adversary emulation
A website for information on Linux and BSD distributions.
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos from GreHack 2018 covering various cutting-edge topics.
Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.
A comprehensive guide to digital forensics and incident response, covering incident response frameworks, digital forensic techniques, and threat intelligence.