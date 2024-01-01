12 tools and resources
A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.
UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.
DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.
A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.
Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.
Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.
A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.
FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.
Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.