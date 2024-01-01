security-analysis

12 tools and resources

LORG Logo

LORG

0 (0)

A tool for advanced HTTPD logfile security analysis and forensics, implementing various techniques to detect attacks against web applications.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
httplog-analysisforensicssecurity-analysismachine-learningsignature-based-detection
UDcide Logo

UDcide

0 (0)

UDcide provides an alternative approach to dealing with Android malware by targeting specific behaviors for removal.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwarebinary-securityfile-analysissecurity-analysis
DECAF++ Logo

DECAF++

0 (0)

DECAF++ is a fast whole-system dynamic taint analysis framework with improved performance and elasticity.

Application Security
Free
security-analysisintrusion-detection
Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2) Logo

Detecting Lateral Movement through Tracking Event Logs (Version 2)

0 (0)

A report on detecting lateral movement through tracking event logs, updated to include analysis of various tools and commands used by attackers.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responselateral-movementlog-analysisfile-analysissecurity-analysis
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA) Logo

YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

0 (0)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingincident-responsesecurity-analysisyararule-enginebinary-analysis
DroidRA Logo

DroidRA

0 (0)

Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.

Application Security
Free
appsecbinary-securityinstrumentationjavasecurity-analysis
Starbase Logo

Starbase

0 (0)

Democratizing graph-based security analysis by collecting assets and relationships from services and systems into an intuitive graph view.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
cybersecuritysecurity-analysisasset-inventoryasset-discoveryintegration
Sigma Logo

Sigma

0 (0)

Sigma is a generic and open signature format for SIEM systems and other security tools to detect and respond to threats.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingthreat-detectionsiemsecurity-toolssecurity-analysis
Schneier on Security Logo

Schneier on Security

0 (0)

Schneier on Security provides expert analysis and commentary on a wide range of security issues.

Blogs and News
Free
cybersecurityinfosecblogsecurity-analysis

WOMBAT Project

0 (0)

A project focusing on understanding and combating threats to the Internet economy and net citizens.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencesecurity-analysisdata-enrichmentmalware-detection
FARA Logo

FARA

0 (0)

FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.

Training and Resources
Free
yarayara-rulestrainingsecurity-analysisbinary-analysis
YaraParser Logo

YaraParser

0 (0)

Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-parserbinary-analysisthreat-intelligencesecurity-analysis