Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
metasploitpenetration-testingvulnerability-managementincident-responsesiemedr
SecurityVulnerability.io

SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionsecurity-information
DefectDojo

OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectioncollaborationowasp

Threat Intelligence Sharing Platforms

Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-sharingcybersecurityincident-responsevulnerability-management
Netlas

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Vulnerability Management
Free
threat-intelligencethreat-huntingvulnerability-managementincident-responsecyber-security
is-my-node-vulnerable

Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-management
CVE

The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
cvevulnerabilitycybersecurityvulnerability-managementsecurity-research
Acunetix Vulnerability Scanner

A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingintegrationjenkinsdockervulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
CyberOwl

A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources

Threat Management
Free
vulnerability-managementthreat-intelligencesecurity-advisoriesincident-responsecybersecurity
Vim Syntax Highlighting for YARA Rules

Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.

Miscellaneous
Free
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementbinary-securityfile-analysis
Mana Security

A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.

Vulnerability Management
Free
macosvulnerability-managementapp-securitypatch-managementcve
ThreatNote

Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecybersecuritythreat-analysisvulnerability-managementsecurity-posture
Vulners

All-in-one vulnerability intelligence platform for prioritizing remediation efforts and driving security strategies.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-managementsecurity-advisoriesexploit-database
MetaHub

Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.

Vulnerability Management
Free
awsaws-securityvulnerability-managementvulnerability-scanning
Nessus Professional

Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-managementattack-surfacecompliance
BeSECURE Vulnerability Management

A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-managementthreat-intelligence

Zero Day Initiative Published Advisories

List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-management
Gamma Ray Logo

Gamma Ray

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
nodejsvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-managementsecurity-testingdevsecops