18 tools and resources
A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
Facilitating exchange of information and knowledge to collectively protect against cyberattacks.
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive web application security testing solution that offers built-in vulnerability assessment and management, as well as integration options with popular software development tools.
A daily updated summary of security advisories from various sources
Vim syntax-highlighting plugin for YARA rules with support up to v4.3.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information
All-in-one vulnerability intelligence platform for prioritizing remediation efforts and driving security strategies.
Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.
Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.
A vulnerability assessment and management tool that uses patented technology to accurately identify vulnerabilities and prioritize them by risk.
List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.