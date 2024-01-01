industrial-control-systems

GridPot

GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).

Specialized Security
LICSTER

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Specialized Security
GRFICS

GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.

Specialized Security
ics_mem_collect

Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.

Digital Forensics
Kamerka

Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.

Offensive Security
GRFICSv2

A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.

Specialized Security
SCADAShutdownTool

Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.

Specialized Security
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.

Guides and eBooks
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.

Malware Analysis
