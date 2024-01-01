9 tools and resources
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research
GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations using Unity 3D game engine graphics to enhance ICS security training.
Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.
Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.
A Graphical Realism Framework for Industrial Control Simulation organized as 5 VirtualBox VMs for realistic ICS network simulation.
Industrial control system automation and testing tool for SCADA security testing.
A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.