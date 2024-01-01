n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) is a system developed by CERT Polska to collect, manage, and distribute security information on a large scale. The distribution is done through a REST API and a web interface, allowing authorized users to access threat and incident data for their networks. For more information, visit the project's home page on GitHub: github.com/CERT-Polska/n6. You can also refer to the documentation available at n6.readthedocs.io. For inquiries, contact the developers via email at n6@cert.pl.