Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) is a system developed by CERT Polska to collect, manage, and distribute security information on a large scale. The distribution is done through a REST API and a web interface, allowing authorized users to access threat and incident data for their networks. For more information, visit the project's home page on GitHub: github.com/CERT-Polska/n6. You can also refer to the documentation available at n6.readthedocs.io. For inquiries, contact the developers via email at n6@cert.pl.
A tool for investigating incidents involving users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents using Sysmon.
CINSscore.com provides Threat Intelligence database with accurate IP scores and collective defense through community and Sentinel IPS unit sourced data.
Automatic YARA rule generator based on Koodous reports with limited false positives.
A comprehensive and unrestricted dataset of security incidents for research and decision-making
A tool for quick and effective Yara rule creation to isolate malware families and malicious objects.