Windows-Hunting

LOKI is a simple IOC and YARA Scanner for Indicators of Compromise Detection.
The purpose of this repository is to aid Windows threat hunters in looking for common artifacts during their day-to-day operations. Contributors are welcome to participate.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
A comprehensive Threat Intelligence Program Management Solution for managing the entire CTI lifecycle.
RiskAnalytics Solutions offers community projects for cyber threat intelligence sharing and collaboration.
Knowledge base workflow management dashboard for YARA rules and C2 artifacts.
Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.