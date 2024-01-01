Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.
The SANS Institute's Windows Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet is a comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems. The sheet provides steps to identify unusual behavior, such as anomalous processes, files, registry keys, network usage, scheduled tasks, accounts, and log entries, as well as additional supporting tools to aid in intrusion discovery. It covers various aspects, including unusual processes and services, files and registry keys, network usage, scheduled tasks, accounts, and log entries. The guide also provides tips on how to analyze system performance, file shares, and network connections to identify potential security risks. The cheat sheet is structured into sections, making it easy to follow and provides clear command-line instructions for each task, including the use of tools like Task Manager, net view, net session, net use, nbtstat, and netstat.
A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.
A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.
A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.
A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.