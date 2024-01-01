workflow-automation

5 tools and resources

Crowdstrike Charlotte AI

0 (0)

CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.

Security Operations
Commercial
automationaimachine-learningsecurity-operationsworkflow-automationintegration
Ploy

0 (0)

A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.

IAM & Credential Management
Commercial
identity-and-access-managementiamautomationworkflow-automation
Admyral

0 (0)

An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecase-managementworkflow-automationalert-handling
SOAR

0 (0)

A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingsecurity-orchestrationautomationworkflow-automationthreat-intelligenceanalytics
Trend Vision One - Endpoint Security

0 (0)

A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritythreat-intelligencesecurity-operationsworkflow-automation