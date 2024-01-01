5 tools and resources
CrowdStrike Charlotte AI is a conversational AI assistant that accelerates security operations by automating tasks and providing faster intelligence through generative AI capabilities.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
An open-source, drag-and-drop security workflow builder with integrated case management for automating security workflows and tackling alert fatigue.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A single cybersecurity platform that provides holistic security management, prevention, detection, and response capabilities powered by AI and threat intelligence, designed to simplify and converge security operations in diverse hybrid IT environments.