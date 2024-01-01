post-exploitation

16 tools and resources

NEW

barq Logo

barq

0 (0)

A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure

Offensive Security
Free
awsaws-securitypost-exploitationec2metasploitempirepayloadsaws-secrets
LaZagne Project Logo

LaZagne Project

0 (0)

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux
Merlin Logo

Merlin

0 (0)

Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.

Offensive Security
Free
c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control
swap_digger Logo

swap_digger

0 (0)

A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.

Digital Forensics
Free
bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux
Havoc Logo

Havoc

0 (0)

A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationcommand-and-controlframeworkcross-platformpayload-generationc2-profiles
Kubesploit Logo

Kubesploit

0 (0)

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
InvisibilityCloak Logo

InvisibilityCloak

0 (0)

A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0 Logo

PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

0 (0)

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

Guides and eBooks
Free
powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
shad0w Logo

shad0w

0 (0)

A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationred-teampenetration-testinglateral-movementprivilege-escalation
Forensia Logo

Forensia

0 (0)

Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.

Digital Forensics
Free
anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon
SharpSploit Logo

SharpSploit

0 (0)

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
SILENTTRINITY Logo

SILENTTRINITY

0 (0)

Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationpythonnet
MicroBurst Logo

MicroBurst

0 (0)

A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments

Offensive Security
Free
azurepenetration-testingpost-exploitation
Pupy Logo

Pupy

0 (0)

Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team
CrackMapExec Logo

CrackMapExec

0 (0)

A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory

Offensive Security
Free
post-exploitationpentestingexploitation
PoshC2 Logo

PoshC2

0 (0)

A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.

Offensive Security
Free
c2proxypenetration-testingred-teampost-exploitationlateral-movementpayloads