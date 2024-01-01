16 tools and resources
A post-exploitation framework for attacking running AWS infrastructure
Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.
Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication.
A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes.
A modern post-exploitation command and control framework with a client-server architecture and extensibility features.
A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.
A post-exploitation framework designed to operate covertly on heavily monitored environments.
Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.
A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments
Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.
A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory
A proxy aware C2 framework for penetration testing, red teaming, post-exploitation, and lateral movement with modular format and highly configurable payloads.