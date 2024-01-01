NEW

LaZagne Project 0 ( 0 ) Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms. Offensive Security Free password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux

Merlin 0 ( 0 ) Merlin is a cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent written in Golang for efficient and secure communication. Offensive Security Free c2golangpost-exploitationcommand-and-control

swap_digger 0 ( 0 ) A bash script for automating Linux swap analysis for post-exploitation or forensics purposes. Digital Forensics Free bashforensicspost-exploitationlinux

InvisibilityCloak 0 ( 0 ) A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection. Offensive Security Free appseccsharpobfuscationpost-exploitationred-teampenetration-testing

Forensia 0 ( 0 ) Anti-forensics tool for Red Teamers to erase footprints and test incident response capabilities. Digital Forensics Free anti-forensicsred-teampost-exploitationincident-responseforensicssysmon

SILENTTRINITY 0 ( 0 ) Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationpythonnet

MicroBurst 0 ( 0 ) A PowerShell toolkit for attacking Azure environments Offensive Security Free azurepenetration-testingpost-exploitation

Pupy 0 ( 0 ) Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationremote-accessfile-managementpenetration-testingred-team

CrackMapExec 0 ( 0 ) A post-exploitation tool for pentesting Active Directory Offensive Security Free post-exploitationpentestingexploitation