DeepBlueCLI Logo

DeepBlueCLI

0 (0)

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs

Threat Management
Free
blue-teamevent-logevent-log-analysispowershellthreat-huntingwindows-event-logs
Event Log Explorer Logo

Event Log Explorer

0 (0)

Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
event-logwindows-event-logs
APT-Hunter Logo

APT-Hunter

0 (0)

A threat hunting tool for Windows event logs to detect APT movements and decrease the time to uncover suspicious activity.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntingwindows-event-logsevent-log-analysisthreat-detectionincident-response
ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) Logo

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool)

0 (0)

ELAT (Event Log Analysis Tool) is a tool that helps in analyzing Windows event logs for malware detection.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
event-log-analysismalware-detectionyarawindows-event-logsincident-responsedigital-forensics