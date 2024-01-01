YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

Free intelligence feeds for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about emerging threats and trends.
YMCA is a tool designed for threat hunters, incident responders, and security analysts to visually present the correspondences between a YARA ruleset and a collection of samples, focusing exclusively on the strings section of the rules. To use, download and run the standalone binary on Linux or Windows, then access it via localhost:4449. Use cases include gaining a complete view of the coverage of a new rule and reviewing the accuracy of an existing rule at the start of a new campaign.
ThreatMiner is a threat intelligence portal that aggregates data from various sources and provides contextual information related to indicators of compromise (IOCs).
A minimalistic Java library for representing threat model data in a normalized way and automating threat intelligence extraction.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
Taxii2 server for interacting with taxii services.
Repository of APT-related documents and notes sorted by year.