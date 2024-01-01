event-log

DeepBlueCLI

A PowerShell module for threat hunting via Windows Event Logs

Threat Management
blue-teamevent-logevent-log-analysispowershellthreat-huntingwindows-event-logs
LfLe

Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures.

Digital Forensics
event-logfile-analysisbinary-security
evtkit

A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsevent-logpython
WELA (Windows Event Log Analyzer)

Windows Event Log Analyzer with logon timeline generator and noise reduction for fast forensics.

SIEM and Log Management
windowsevent-logforensicsincident-response
python-evtx

A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.

SIEM and Log Management
windowsevent-logpythonfile-analysisbinary-security
Hayabusa

Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool.

Digital Forensics
forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log
Event Log Explorer

Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities.

Endpoint Security
event-logwindows-event-logs
GrokEVT

GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.

SIEM and Log Management
windowsevent-loglog-analysispythonscripting
ProcFilter

ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.

Threat Management
windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log
libevtx

A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython
Windows EVTX Samples [200 EVTX examples]

Container of 200 Windows EVTX samples for testing detection scripts and training on DFIR.

Threat Management
windowsevent-logsysmonpowershellthreat-huntingdfir
libevt

libevt is a library to access and parse Windows Event Log (EVT) files.

Digital Forensics
windowsevent-loglibraryopen-sourcesecurity