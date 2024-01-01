NEW

LfLe 0 ( 0 ) Recover event log entries from an image by heuristically looking for record structures. Digital Forensics Free event-logfile-analysisbinary-security

evtkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsevent-logpython

Hayabusa 0 ( 0 ) Windows event log fast forensics timeline generator and threat hunting tool. Digital Forensics Free forensicsthreat-huntingwindowsevent-log

Event Log Explorer 0 ( 0 ) Event Log Explorer is a software solution for viewing, analyzing, and monitoring events recorded in Microsoft Windows event logs, offering advanced features and efficient filtering capabilities. Endpoint Security Free event-logwindows-event-logs

ProcFilter 0 ( 0 ) ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments. Threat Management Free windowsyaramalware-analysisevent-log

libevtx 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython