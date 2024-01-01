ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
IPsum is a daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores, providing a valuable resource for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses. This feed is updated daily and includes IP addresses with corresponding blacklist hit scores, enabling users to identify and block malicious traffic. IPsum is a useful tool for incident response, threat hunting, and security operations teams to enhance their defenses against cyber threats.
CRITs is an open source malware and threat repository for collaborative threat defense and analysis.
A tool to extract indicators of compromise from security reports in PDF format.
Cyber Intelligence Management Platform with threat tracking, forensic artifacts, and YARA rule storage.
OpenIOC editor for building and manipulating threat intelligence data with support for various systems.
A repository of freely usable Yara rules for detection systems, with automated error detection workflows.