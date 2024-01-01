Swordphish 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Swordphish is a platform allowing to create and manage fake phishing campaigns. Identifying security contacts may be hard in a big structure, that's why we developed Swordphish and a button embedded in the mail client to help our users to report suspicious mail to security teams just with a simple click. This choice seriously improved our visibility on what our users are receiving, and we decided to release it to the community! Swordphish can be used to train people identifying suspicious mails, and it can help checking that people report correctly the mails to security teams. Installation Detailed installation instructions can be found in the documentation. Docker images Swordphish has a docker-compose script to get up and running quickly.