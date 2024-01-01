Android vulnerability analysis system with efficient scanning and high accuracy.
Swordphish is a platform allowing to create and manage fake phishing campaigns. Identifying security contacts may be hard in a big structure, that's why we developed Swordphish and a button embedded in the mail client to help our users to report suspicious mail to security teams just with a simple click. This choice seriously improved our visibility on what our users are receiving, and we decided to release it to the community! Swordphish can be used to train people identifying suspicious mails, and it can help checking that people report correctly the mails to security teams. Installation Detailed installation instructions can be found in the documentation. Docker images Swordphish has a docker-compose script to get up and running quickly.
A comprehensive collection of wordlists for bruteforcing and password cracking, covering various hashing algorithms and sizes.
AMDH is an Android tool for automating scanning, hardening system settings, detecting malware, and protecting privacy.
An Outlook add-in for reporting suspicious emails to security teams and tracking user behavior during awareness campaigns.
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.