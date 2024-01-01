42 tools and resources
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.
Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally
A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.
A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections
A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.
A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.
An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.
An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.
A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.
Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.
A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
A honeypot for the SSH Service
A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.
A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.
Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts
A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.
A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.
Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.