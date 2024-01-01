NEW

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

SSHGuard 0 ( 0 ) SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. Network Security Free sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection

gohoney 0 ( 0 ) SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins. Honeypots Free sshlog-analysissecurity-testing

Blacknet 0 ( 0 ) Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Endlessh 0 ( 0 ) Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner. Honeypots Free sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool

HASSH 0 ( 0 ) A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers. Network Security Free sshbrute-force

Heralding 0 ( 0 ) A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols Honeypots Free honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson

Hudinx 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

ssh-audit by arthepsy 0 ( 0 ) A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities. Miscellaneous Free ssh

ssh-auth-logger 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring

Syrup 0 ( 0 ) SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity

SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing

sshesame 0 ( 0 ) An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team

SSHoney 0 ( 0 ) SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlog-analysis

safe 0 ( 0 ) A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce. Miscellaneous Free ssh

sshd-honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions. Honeypots Free honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

Hornet 0 ( 0 ) Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems. Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research

Kippo Stats 0 ( 0 ) A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot. Honeypots Free kipposshhoneypotstatistics

Kojoney 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot for the SSH Service Honeypots Free honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis

sshlowpot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Bifrozt 0 ( 0 ) High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response

Kippo 0 ( 0 ) Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing

openSSH Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues. Training and Resources Free ssh

DenyHosts 0 ( 0 ) DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts. Network Security Free sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control

DShield Docker 0 ( 0 ) A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project Network Security Free cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing

Go0r 0 ( 0 ) A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotgolang

Masscanned 0 ( 0 ) A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions. Network Security Free network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp

CryptoLyzer 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface. Miscellaneous Free cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli

SSH Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks. Honeypots Free sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing

honeyssh 0 ( 0 ) Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks. Honeypots Free sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo