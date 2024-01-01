ssh

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.

Honeypots
honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

SSHGuard

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall.

Network Security
sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection
gohoney

SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.

Honeypots
sshlog-analysissecurity-testing
Blacknet

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Endlessh

Endlessh is an SSH tarpit that traps SSH clients by sending an endless, random SSH banner.

Honeypots
sshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-tool
Kippo Detect

Detects Kippo SSH honeypot instances externally

Network Security
honeypotsshkippo
HASSH

A Profiling Method for SSH Clients and Servers.

Network Security
sshbrute-force
Heralding

A simple honeypot that collects credentials across various protocols

Honeypots
honeypotftptelnetsshhttphttpssmtpvnccsvjson
Hudinx

Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionlog-analysissecurity-monitoring

Two-Factor Authentication for SSH Login on Linux

This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.

Miscellaneous
pamssh
Twisted Honeypots

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Honeypots
honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
ssh-audit by arthepsy

A tool for SSH server auditing with comprehensive analysis capabilities.

Miscellaneous
ssh
ssh-auth-logger

A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotloggingauthenticationsecuritymonitoring
Glutton Setup

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Network Security
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh
SSHWATCH v2.0 Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) for Secure Shell (SSH)

An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.

Network Security
sshiptablesnmapincident-response
Syrup

SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testingcybersecurity
SSHHiPot

High-interaction SSH honeypot for logging SSH proxy with ongoing development.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotloggingproxysecurity-testing
sshesame

An easy to set up SSH honeypot for logging SSH connections and activity.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotsecurity-testingpenetration-testingred-team
SSH MITM v2.3-dev

A penetration testing tool for intercepting SSH connections and logging plaintext passwords.

Offensive Security
sshpenetration-testingproxypassword-crackingauditing
SSHoney

SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotlog-analysis
safe

A CLI tool for securely generating keys, passwords, and providing credentials without files, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce.

Miscellaneous
ssh
sshd-honeypot

A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.

Honeypots
honeypotsshcowriebrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
ssh-audit by jtesta

A tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing with comprehensive analysis and policy scans.

Miscellaneous
sshauditingsecurity-informationprotocol-analysis
Hornet

Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.

Honeypots
honeypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testingsecurity-research
Kippo Stats

A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.

Honeypots
kipposshhoneypotstatistics
Kojoney

A honeypot for the SSH Service

Honeypots
honeypotsshsecurity-testingincident-responselog-analysis
sshlowpot

A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgosecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

A script for setting up a dionaea and kippo honeypot using Docker images.

Honeypots
dockerdocker-composehoneypotkipposshsecurity-testing
Bifrozt

High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.

Honeypots
honeypotlinuxsshsecurity-testingincident-response
Kippo

Kippo is a medium interaction SSH honeypot with fake filesystem and session logging capabilities.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotbrute-forceattack-detectionsecurity-testing
Go SSH Honeypot

Fake SSH server that sends push notifications for login attempts

Network Security
sshdockersecurity-testingpenetration-testing
openSSH Cheat Sheet

A detailed SSH cheat sheet for managing SSH connections and troubleshooting common issues.

Training and Resources
ssh
DenyHosts

DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.

Network Security
sshsecuritylinuxaccess-control
DShield Docker

A Docker container that starts a SSH honeypot and reports statistics to the SANS ISC DShield project

Network Security
cowriehoneypotsshsecurity-testingpenetration-testing
Gray Hat Hacking v6 Lab 29

Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.

Miscellaneous
cloud-securityterraformlabdockersshkey-management
Go0r

A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotgolang
ssh-honeypotd

A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C

Network Security
sshhoneypotlow-interactioncommand-line-tool
Masscanned

A network responder supporting various protocols with minimal assumptions on client intentions.

Network Security
network-discoveryprotocol-analysistcpdnssshsmbhttp
CryptoLyzer

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
honeyssh

Honey-Pod for SSH that logs username and password tries during brute-force attacks.

Honeypots
sshbrute-forcehoney-potlog-analysissecurity-monitoringgo
MockSSH

Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.

Offensive Security
sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing