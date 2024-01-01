threat-analysis

MISP is an open source threat intelligence platform that enhances threat information sharing and analysis.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencemispthreat-sharingthreat-analysisstix
ThreatNote

Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
Platform for the latest threat intelligence information

Threat Management
Free
Shotgunyara

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionincident-responsesecurity-researchthreat-analysisrule-engine
Hiryu

A visualization tool for threat analysis that organizes APT campaign information and visualizes relations of IOC.

Threat Management
Free
threat-analysisvisualizationaptiocneo4j
ManaTI Project

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningthreat-analysisdata-visualizationweb-interface