python-builtwith

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
TrailScraper

A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamcloud-security
Varna

AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtraillambdaserverlesssecurity-tool
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge

A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.

Security Operations
Free
cloudtrailincident-responsemisconfigurationsecurity-incident-response
Access Undenied on AWS

Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailleast-privilegesecurity
aws-summarize-account-activity

Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailiamsecurity-auditcloud-security
AWS Security Automation

Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopssecurity-automationincident-responseawscloudtrailiamforensics
Terraform Module: AWS Secure Baseline

A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityciscloudtrailcloudwatchiamloggingmonitoring
CloudTrail Partitioner

A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitycloud-compliance
AWS Key Usage Detector

Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailcloud-securitysecurity-auditcompliance
Cloud Inquisitor

A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securityiamsecurity-posturecloudtrail
AWS CloudTrail

Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
awscloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchcomplianceloggingsecurity-audit
TrailBlazer

A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloudtrailattack-simulation
Zeus AWS Auditing & Hardening Tool

Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securitycloud-securitycloudtrailcloudwatchkmsiam