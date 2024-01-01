14 tools and resources
BuiltWith API client
A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies
AWS serverless cloud security tool for parsing and alerting on CloudTrail logs using EQL.
A project that uses Athena and EventBridge to investigate API activity and notify of actions for incident response and misconfiguration detection.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
Collection of scripts and resources for DevSecOps, Security Automation and Automated Incident Response Remediation.
A Terraform module to set up a secure AWS account configuration baseline
A project that sets up partitioned Athena tables for CloudTrail logs and updates partitions nightly.
Detect off-instance key usage in AWS by analyzing CloudTrail files locally.
A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.
A tool that determines what AWS API calls are logged by CloudTrail and what they are logged as, and can also be used as an attack simulation framework.
Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.