Freely available network IOCs Monitor your network and raise IDS alerts for suspicious network behavior. Incident Response Use the file hashes for conducting an in-depth incident response investigation. The botvrij.eu data IOCs Botvrij.eu provides different sets of open source IOCs that you can use in your security devices to detect possible malicious activity. The information contains network info (IPs), file hashes, file paths, domain names, URLs. Datasource All the data is gathered via open source information feeds (blog pages and PDF documents) and then consolidated into different datasets. To ensure the quality of the data all entries older than approx. 6 months are removed. MISP MISP is used as a back-end for storing the threat information. The information is added to MISP via ioc-parser, extracted from MISP with PyMISP and formatted with a set of custom Python scripts. This feed is also integrated as an OSINT feed within MISP. It is free! The data is free (obviously, the source of the data is also free). Use the data at your own risk. This project only makes the data easy accessible. It is up to you to decide where and how you want to use it. Content The datasets are available in two formats ioclist.<TYPE> ioclist.<TYPE>.md5 ioclist.<TYPE>.raw ioclist.<TYPE>.raw.md5 The content of both datasets is identical. The .raw contains the