7 tools and resources

SQL Injection Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive SQL injection cheat sheet covering various database management systems and techniques.

sql-injectioncheat-sheetpenetration-testingsecurity-professionalsdatabase-securityoraclemicrosoftmysql
Pivoting Cheat Sheet

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.

powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.

windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.

clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.

password-crackingcheat-sheet
vi Editor Cheat Sheet

A quick reference guide for the VI editor, covering commands and modes.

cheat-sheet