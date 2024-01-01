binary-analysis

BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP)

A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs

Digital Forensics
binary-analysis
Radare2

A powerful reverse engineering framework

Digital Forensics
reverse-engineering binary-analysis debugging forensics security
Rizin

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
reverse-engineering binary-analysis disassembly debugging forensic-tool scripting python ruby rust go
x64dbg

An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysis reverse-engineering binary-analysis
ThreatCheck

A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files.

Offensive Security
malware-analysis binary-analysis antivirus file-analysis
Dorothy2

A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison.

Malware Analysis
botnet malware-analysis ruby binary-analysis network-analysis
Yara-Java

Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.

Application Security
yara java rule-engine binary-analysis file-analysis
Triton

Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis reverse-engineering symbolic-execution c++ python
Pwndbg

Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.

Malware Analysis
gdb debugging reverse-engineering exploit-development hexdump binary-analysis

pwnable.kr

A non-commercial wargame site offering pwn challenges related to system exploitation with different difficulty levels.

Training and Resources
ctf wargame binary-security binary-analysis
Yara_fn IDAPython script

Generates a YARA rule to match basic blocks of the current function in IDA Pro

Malware Analysis
ida-pro yara binary-analysis binary-security rule-generation
BinaryPig

A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysis binary-analysis data-visualization customizable

Boston Key Party CTF

Boston Key Party CTF 2013 - cybersecurity competition with challenges in various domains.

Training and Resources
binary-analysis exploitation
angr

angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis binary-security disassembly symbolic-execution
YaraGen Plugin for x64dbg

Generate Yara rules from function basic blocks in x64dbg.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysis yara binary-analysis rule-generation
BARF

BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis reverse-engineering code-analysis
Red Team Automation (RTA)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
blue-team att&ck mitre-attack python scripting binary-analysis
java2yara

A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support.

Malware Analysis
java yara rule-generation binary-analysis threat-intelligence
PLASMA

PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting.

Malware Analysis
disassembler assembly binary-analysis binary-security file-analysis hex-dump binary-conversion
Viper

A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis malware-analysis metasploit malware-research
YARALYZER

Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context.

Digital Forensics
binary-analysis file-analysis hex-dump binary-conversion file-patching yara regex binary-security
Andromeda

Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier.

Malware Analysis
reverse-engineering binary-analysis apk mobile-security
YARA Matches Correspondance Array (YMCA)

Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples

Threat Management
threat-hunting incident-response security-analysis yara rule-engine binary-analysis
Androguard Docker Image

Docker file for building Androguard dependencies with an optional interactive shell environment.

Miscellaneous
androguard docker android-security reverse-engineering binary-analysis
mkYARA

Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis malware-analysis yara rule-generation disassembly
dnYara

A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features.

Malware Analysis
yara malware-research binary-analysis security-research
Reverse Engineering Challenges

A collection of reverse engineering challenges covering a wide range of topics and difficulty levels.

Malware Analysis
reverse-engineering binary-security obfuscation crypto security-challenges binary-analysis
Binary Ninja

Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI.

Malware Analysis
binary-security binary-analysis decompiler disassembler debugger
Yabin

Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples.

Malware Analysis
yara malware-analysis binary-analysis whitelist
cwe_checker

cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis.

Application Security
binary-security binary-analysis elf firmware-analysis

OllyDbg v1.10

A 32-bit assembler level analyzing debugger for Microsoft Windows.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis debugging assembly windows reverse-engineering debugger
Capstone Engine

A disassembly framework with support for multiple hardware architectures and clean API.

Malware Analysis
disassembly binary-analysis assembly reverse-engineering framework
YARA-Signator

Automatic YARA rule generation for malware repositories.

Malware Analysis
yara malware-analysis binary-analysis signature-generation rule-generation x86
YARI

A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.

Offensive Security
yara debugger rust interactive binary-analysis reverse-engineering
NodeYara

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
yara nodejs binary-analysis rule-engine scanner file-scanning
a-ray-grass

YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities.

Malware Analysis
yara hash-lookup binary-analysis
yara-rust

Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning.

Malware Analysis
yara virus-total rule-engine binary-analysis malware-detection threat-intelligence
YARA

YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns.

Malware Analysis
malware-detection rule-based pattern-matching binary-analysis file-analysis
IO Wargame

Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.

Training and Resources
gdb wargame security-testing binary-analysis
ROPgadget Tool

Search gadgets on binaries to facilitate ROP exploitation.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis binary-security rop exploitation binary-exploitation
dynStruct

dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis binary-security memory-analysis elf
Noia

Web-based tool for browsing mobile applications sandbox and previewing SQLite databases.

Specialized Security
mobile-security frida nodejs npm binary-analysis file-analysis
PhoneyC

A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges.

Application Security
binary-security file-analysis reverse-engineering binary-analysis emulation
Androguard

A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities.

Application Security
dex apk binary-analysis file-analysis frida
Veles

A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis file-analysis data-visualization
go-yara

Go bindings for YARA with installation and build instructions.

Malware Analysis
yara go binary-analysis malware-detection threat-intelligence
Frida

Dynamic instrumentation toolkit for developers, reverse-engineers, and security researchers.

Application Security
frida reverse-engineering security-research cli-tool binary-analysis
ctf-tools

A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.

Miscellaneous
binary-analysis binary-security static-analysis
ReversingLabs YARA Rules

Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting

Threat Management
yara threat-detection malware-detection binary-analysis file-analysis rule-engine
iRET

iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.

Specialized Security
ios reverse-engineering penetration-testing binary-analysis sqlite log-analysis
FARA

FARA is a repository of purposefully erroneous Yara rules for training security analysts.

Training and Resources
yara yara-rules training security-analysis binary-analysis
Yara Signatures

A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats

Malware Analysis
yara malware-detection binary-analysis file-scanning
JD-GUI

Standalone graphical utility for viewing Java source codes from ".class" files.

Malware Analysis
java decompiler java-decompiler binary-analysis binary-security file-analysis
Inspeckage

Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities.

Specialized Security
appsec binary-analysis dynamic-analysis mobile-security reverse-engineering
SchemDBG

A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis gdb ruby
ida_yara

A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara

Malware Analysis
ida yara binary-analysis file-analysis hex-dump
YaraParser

Python 3 tool for parsing Yara rules with ongoing development.

Malware Analysis
yara rule-parser binary-analysis threat-intelligence security-analysis
ctf_import

A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform.

Malware Analysis
binary-security binary-analysis cross-platform reverse-engineering
Honggfuzz

A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options.

Miscellaneous
fuzzer binary-security security-testing binary-analysis debugging
Cuckoo Sandbox

Leading open source automated malware analysis system.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysis sandbox file-analysis binary-analysis
Polichombr

A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks.

Malware Analysis
malware-analysis binary-analysis ida-pro collaboration malware-detection
Fernflower

Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes.

Malware Analysis
java decompiler binary-analysis file-analysis java-decompiler
Viper Framework

Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis malware-analysis exploit scripting community-driven
TRISIS / TRITON / HatMan Malware Repository

Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.

Malware Analysis
malware ics industrial-control-systems binary-analysis file-analysis
YARA IDA Processor

A tool for processing compiled YARA rules in IDA.

Malware Analysis
ida yara plugin binary-analysis
FindYara

Use FindYara, an IDA python plugin, to scan your binary with yara rules and quickly jump to matches.

Malware Analysis
binary-analysis yara-rules