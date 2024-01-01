NEW

BinaryAnalysisPlatform (BAP) 0 ( 0 ) A binary analysis platform for analyzing binary programs Digital Forensics Free binary-analysis

x64dbg 0 ( 0 ) An open-source binary debugger for Windows with a comprehensive plugin system for malware analysis and reverse engineering. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysis

ThreatCheck 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive malware-analysis tool that utilizes external AV scanners to identify malicious elements in binary files. Offensive Security Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisantivirusfile-analysis

Dorothy2 0 ( 0 ) A malware/botnet analysis framework with a focus on network analysis and process comparison. Malware Analysis Free botnetmalware-analysisrubybinary-analysisnetwork-analysis

Yara-Java 0 ( 0 ) Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data. Application Security Free yarajavarule-enginebinary-analysisfile-analysis

Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers. Malware Analysis Free gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis

BinaryPig 0 ( 0 ) A malware processing and analytics tool that utilizes Pig, Django, and Elasticsearch to analyze and visualize malware data. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisdata-visualizationcustomizable

angr 0 ( 0 ) angr is a Python 3 library for binary analysis with various capabilities like symbolic execution and decompilation. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitydisassemblysymbolic-execution

BARF 0 ( 0 ) BARF is an open source binary analysis framework for supporting various binary code analysis tasks in information security. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisreverse-engineeringcode-analysis

java2yara 0 ( 0 ) A minimal library to generate YARA rules from JAVA with maven support. Malware Analysis Free javayararule-generationbinary-analysisthreat-intelligence

PLASMA 0 ( 0 ) PLASMA is an interactive disassembler with support for various architectures and formats, offering a Python API for scripting. Malware Analysis Free disassemblerassemblybinary-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversion

Viper 0 ( 0 ) A binary analysis and management framework for organizing and analyzing malware and exploit samples, and creating plugins. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysismetasploitmalware-research

YARALYZER 0 ( 0 ) Visually inspect regex matches in binary data/text with YARA and regular expressions, displaying matched bytes and surrounding context. Digital Forensics Free binary-analysisfile-analysishex-dumpbinary-conversionfile-patchingyararegexbinary-security

Andromeda 0 ( 0 ) Andromeda makes reverse engineering of Android applications faster and easier. Malware Analysis Free reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisapkmobile-security

mkYARA 0 ( 0 ) Automate the process of writing YARA rules based on executable code within malware. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysismalware-analysisyararule-generationdisassembly

dnYara 0 ( 0 ) A .Net wrapper library for the native Yara library with interoperability and portability features. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-researchbinary-analysissecurity-research

Binary Ninja 0 ( 0 ) Binary Ninja is an interactive decompiler, disassembler, debugger, and binary analysis platform with a focus on automation and a clean GUI. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysisdecompilerdisassemblerdebugger

Yabin 0 ( 0 ) Yabin creates Yara signatures from malware to find similar samples. Malware Analysis Free yaramalware-analysisbinary-analysiswhitelist

cwe_checker 0 ( 0 ) cwe_checker is a suite of checks to detect common bug classes in ELF binaries using Ghidra for firmware analysis. Application Security Free binary-securitybinary-analysiselffirmware-analysis

YARI 0 ( 0 ) A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching. Offensive Security Free yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

a-ray-grass 0 ( 0 ) YARA module for supporting DCSO format bloom filters with hashlookup capabilities. Malware Analysis Free yarahash-lookupbinary-analysis

yara-rust 0 ( 0 ) Bindings for the Yara library from VirusTotal with support for Yara v4.2 and various features like rule compilation and scanning. Malware Analysis Free yaravirus-totalrule-enginebinary-analysismalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

YARA 0 ( 0 ) YARA is a tool for identifying and classifying malware samples based on textual or binary patterns. Malware Analysis Free malware-detectionrule-basedpattern-matchingbinary-analysisfile-analysis

dynStruct 0 ( 0 ) dynStruct is a tool for monitoring memory accesses of an ELF binary and recovering structures of the original code. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisbinary-securitymemory-analysiself

PhoneyC 0 ( 0 ) A tool for building and installing PhoneyC with optional Python version configuration and root privileges. Application Security Free binary-securityfile-analysisreverse-engineeringbinary-analysisemulation

Androguard 0 ( 0 ) A full python tool for analyzing Android files with various functionalities. Application Security Free dexapkbinary-analysisfile-analysisfrida

Veles 0 ( 0 ) A new age tool for binary analysis that uses statistical visualizations to help find patterns in large amounts of binary data. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisfile-analysisdata-visualization

ctf-tools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more. Miscellaneous Free binary-analysisbinary-securitystatic-analysis

iRET 0 ( 0 ) iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing. Specialized Security Free iosreverse-engineeringpenetration-testingbinary-analysissqlitelog-analysis

Inspeckage 0 ( 0 ) Inspeckage is a dynamic analysis tool for Android applications offering insights into app behavior and real-time monitoring capabilities. Specialized Security Free appsecbinary-analysisdynamic-analysismobile-securityreverse-engineering

SchemDBG 0 ( 0 ) A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access. Malware Analysis Free binary-analysisgdbruby

ida_yara 0 ( 0 ) A Python script for scanning data within an IDB using Yara Malware Analysis Free idayarabinary-analysisfile-analysishex-dump

ctf_import 0 ( 0 ) A library for running basic functions from stripped binaries cross platform. Malware Analysis Free binary-securitybinary-analysiscross-platformreverse-engineering

Honggfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A security oriented, feedback-driven, evolutionary, easy-to-use fuzzer with interesting analysis options. Miscellaneous Free fuzzerbinary-securitysecurity-testingbinary-analysisdebugging

Polichombr 0 ( 0 ) A collaborative malware analysis framework with various features for automated analysis tasks. Malware Analysis Free malware-analysisbinary-analysisida-procollaborationmalware-detection

Fernflower 0 ( 0 ) Fernflower is an analytical decompiler for Java with command-line options and support for external classes. Malware Analysis Free javadecompilerbinary-analysisfile-analysisjava-decompiler