GitRob

A reconnaissance tool for GitHub organizations

Digital Forensics
githubreconnaissanceosintinfosecsecurity-tool
censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Digital Forensics
censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration
Knock

A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.

Network Security
subdomain-discoveryreconnaissancesubdomain-enumeration
Manuka by SpaceRaccoon

An Open-source intelligence (OSINT) honeypot that monitors reconnaissance attempts by threat actors and generates actionable intelligence for Blue Teamers.

Honeypots
blue-teamosinthoneypotreconnaissancecyber-securitythreat-detection
ScanCannon

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
assetfinder

Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain

Honeypots
asset-inventorysubdomain-scanningreconnaissancerecon
o365recon

A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential.

Offensive Security
office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment
AttackSurfaceMapper

Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces.

Vulnerability Management
attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit
massdns

A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)

Network Security
dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool
Raccoon

Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap.

Offensive Security
dnsreconnaissanceport-scanningsubdomain-enumerationweb-application-security
Twitter's Vine Source Code Dump

A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.

Vulnerability Management
bug-bountyreconnaissancesubdomain-scanningsource-code-analysispenetration-testinginfosec
Domain

Setup script for Regon-ng

Offensive Security
reconnaissancednsscript
SprayingToolkit

A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools.

Offensive Security
password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissance
FingerprintX

FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.

Network Security
network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools
Meerkat

A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints.

Digital Forensics
incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security
Kamerka

Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.

Offensive Security
iotindustrial-control-systemsreconnaissanceshodan
Buster

Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data.

Vulnerability Management
email-securityreconnaissanceosint
Legion

An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.

Offensive Security
penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework
o365-attack-toolkit

A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services.

Offensive Security
password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration
Red Teaming Toolkit

Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.

Offensive Security
reconnaissanceattack-pathsattack-platformblue-teambreach
Linkedin2username

An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes.

Vulnerability Management
osintsocial-engineeringreconnaissancepenetration-testing
LinkedInt

A LinkedIn reconnaissance tool for gathering information about companies and individuals on the platform.

Vulnerability Management
osintreconnaissance
Recon-ng Framework

A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.

Offensive Security
reconnaissanceopen-sourcepythonframework