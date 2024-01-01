NEW

censys-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. Digital Forensics Free censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration

Knock 0 ( 0 ) A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain. Network Security Free subdomain-discoveryreconnaissancesubdomain-enumeration

assetfinder 0 ( 0 ) Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain Honeypots Free asset-inventorysubdomain-scanningreconnaissancerecon

o365recon 0 ( 0 ) A reconnaissance tool that retrieves information from Office 365 and Azure Active Directory using a valid credential. Offensive Security Free office-365reconnaissancepenetration-testingsecurity-assessment

AttackSurfaceMapper 0 ( 0 ) Automate your reconnaissance process with AttackSurfaceMapper, a tool for mapping and analyzing network attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacereconnaissancenetwork-discoveryvulnerability-assessmentsecurity-audit

massdns 0 ( 0 ) A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration) Network Security Free dnsreconnaissancesubdomain-enumerationsecurity-tool

Raccoon 0 ( 0 ) Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap. Offensive Security Free dnsreconnaissanceport-scanningsubdomain-enumerationweb-application-security

SprayingToolkit 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Python scripts for password spraying attacks against Lync/S4B & OWA, featuring Atomizer, Vaporizer, Aerosol, and Spindrift tools. Offensive Security Free password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissance

FingerprintX 0 ( 0 ) FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports. Network Security Free network-discoveryport-scanningreconnaissancesecurity-researchfree-tools

Meerkat 0 ( 0 ) A collection of PowerShell modules for artifact gathering and reconnaissance of Windows-based endpoints. Digital Forensics Free incident-responsereconnaissancewindowspowershellendpoint-security

Kamerka 0 ( 0 ) Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan. Offensive Security Free iotindustrial-control-systemsreconnaissanceshodan

Buster 0 ( 0 ) Advanced email reconnaissance tool leveraging public data. Vulnerability Management Free email-securityreconnaissanceosint

Legion 0 ( 0 ) An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingnetwork-securityreconnaissancescanningexploitationframework

o365-attack-toolkit 0 ( 0 ) A toolkit to attack Office365, including tools for password spraying, password cracking, token manipulation, and exploiting vulnerabilities in Office365 APIs and services. Offensive Security Free password-sprayingpassword-crackingreconnaissanceenumeration

Linkedin2username 0 ( 0 ) An OSINT tool that generates username lists for companies on LinkedIn for social engineering attacks or security testing purposes. Vulnerability Management Free osintsocial-engineeringreconnaissancepenetration-testing