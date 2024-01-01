web-interface

Blacknet Logo

Blacknet

Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshloggingstatisticsweb-interfacesecurity-testingpenetration-testing
OpenBSD Manual Page Server Logo

OpenBSD Manual Page Server

Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name

Miscellaneous
Free
searchweb-interface
n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange) Logo

n6 (Network Security Incident eXchange)

A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-sharingrest-apiweb-interfacecybersecurity
ManaTI Project Logo

ManaTI Project

Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.

Specialized Security
Free
machine-learningthreat-analysisdata-visualizationweb-interface
YaraGuardian Logo

YaraGuardian

A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-managementdjangoweb-interface
MultiScanner Logo

MultiScanner

A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysisframeworkweb-interfacerest-api