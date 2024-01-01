6 tools and resources
Blacknet is a low interaction SSH multi-head honeypot system with logging capabilities.
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name
A system for collecting, managing, and distributing security information on a large scale, developed by CERT Polska.
Machine learning project for intuitive threat analysis with a web interface.
A Django web interface for managing Yara rules with features like search, categorization, and bulk edits.
A file analysis framework that automates the evaluation of files by running a suite of tools and aggregating the output.