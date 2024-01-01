kubernetes

33 tools and resources

NEW

Kubernetes Event Exporter Logo

Kubernetes Event Exporter

0 (0)

Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesobservabilityyaml
kube-hunter Logo

kube-hunter

0 (0)

kube-hunter hunts for security weaknesses in Kubernetes clusters.

Vulnerability Management
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycontainer-securitycloud-securityvulnerability-scanning
Prowler Logo

Prowler

0 (0)

An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsazuregcpkubernetessecurity-auditcomplianceincident-responsehardeningforensics
MTKPI Logo

MTKPI

0 (0)

Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security
MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool Logo

MKIT - Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool

0 (0)

Managed Kubernetes Inspection Tool leveraging FOSS tools to query and validate security-related settings.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitycloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
Bad Pods Logo

Bad Pods

0 (0)

Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritypod-securitytesting
Helix Honeypot Logo

Helix Honeypot

0 (0)

Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp
kube-iptables-tailer Logo

kube-iptables-tailer

0 (0)

A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables.

Network Security
Free
kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns
Kubernetes Goat Logo

Kubernetes Goat

0 (0)

Intentionally vulnerable Kubernetes cluster environment for learning and practicing Kubernetes security.

Training and Resources
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-security
Beelzebub Logo

Beelzebub

0 (0)

Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotkubernetes
Inspektor Gadget Logo

Inspektor Gadget

0 (0)

A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesebpfauditdebugging
IAM Zero Logo

IAM Zero

0 (0)

IAM Zero detects IAM issues and suggests least-privilege policies for AWS and other cloud platforms.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes
gVisor Logo

gVisor

0 (0)

gVisor is an application kernel that provides isolation for running sandboxed containers.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
appseccontainer-securitydockerkuberneteslinuxruntime-security
LinuxKit Logo

LinuxKit

0 (0)

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes Logo

Kubernetes Network Policy Recipes

0 (0)

Contains various use cases of Kubernetes Network Policies and sample YAML files.

Network Security
Free
kubernetescloud-securitycloud-nativecontainer-security
Gatekeeper Library Logo

Gatekeeper Library

0 (0)

Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetes
Kubeadm Logo

Kubeadm

0 (0)

Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetes
Kubesploit Logo

Kubesploit

0 (0)

A cross-platform post-exploitation HTTP/2 Command & Control server and agent dedicated for containerized environments

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamcontainer-securityc2command-and-controlgolangkubernetespost-exploitation
m9sweeper Logo

m9sweeper

0 (0)

Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.

Miscellaneous
Free
kuberneteskubernetes-securitysecurity-toolsecurity-platform
Sealed Secrets Logo

Sealed Secrets

0 (0)

Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
kubernetessecret-management
minikube Logo

minikube

0 (0)

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesdevopsci-cdcontainerization
Terrascan Logo

Terrascan

0 (0)

Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms.

Application Security
Free
appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning
kube-forensics Logo

kube-forensics

0 (0)

Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
kubernetesforensicsincident-response
Tetragon Logo

Tetragon

0 (0)

Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component

Application Security
Free
ebpfkubernetesfile-access
kube2iam Logo

kube2iam

0 (0)

Redirects EC2 metadata API traffic to a container that retrieves temporary AWS credentials and proxies other calls to the EC2 metadata API.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-securityiamkubernetescontainer-security
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine Logo

Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

0 (0)

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecurityaccess-controlpod-securitycontainer-securityapparmor
Understanding Docker container escapes Logo

Understanding Docker container escapes

0 (0)

Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerkubernetescontainer-securityexploitsecurity-assessment
Romana Logo

Romana

0 (0)

Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall.

Network Security
Free
cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security
BunkerWeb Logo

BunkerWeb

0 (0)

BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.

Application Security
Free
wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity
Kiam Logo

Kiam

0 (0)

Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
kubernetesiamaws
Security-Guard Logo

Security-Guard

0 (0)

Security-Guard helps secure microservices and serverless containers by detecting and blocking exploits.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
kubernetesserverlesssecurityexploit-detectionpod-security
k-rail Logo

k-rail

0 (0)

A workload policy enforcement tool for Kubernetes with various supported policies and configuration options.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetescontainer-securitysecurity-policies
kube-bench Logo

kube-bench

0 (0)

Kube-bench is a tool for checking Kubernetes security based on CIS Kubernetes Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritybenchmarkciskubernetes-securitycompliance