MTKPI 0 ( 0 ) Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing. Offensive Security Free kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security

Helix Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP. Honeypots Free honeypotkuberneteshttptcpudp

kube-iptables-tailer 0 ( 0 ) A service for better visibility on networking issues in Kubernetes clusters by detecting traffic denied by iptables. Network Security Free kubernetesiptablesnetwork-securitypod-securitydns

Beelzebub 0 ( 0 ) Beelzebub is an advanced honeypot framework for detecting and analyzing cyber attacks, with integration options for OpenAI GPT-3 and deployment on Kubernetes using Helm. Honeypots Free honeypotkubernetes

LinuxKit 0 ( 0 ) Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults. Endpoint Security Free linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

Gatekeeper Library 0 ( 0 ) Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library. Cloud and Container Security Free kubernetes

Kubeadm 0 ( 0 ) Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices. Cloud and Container Security Free kubernetes

m9sweeper 0 ( 0 ) Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps. Miscellaneous Free kuberneteskubernetes-securitysecurity-toolsecurity-platform

Terrascan 0 ( 0 ) Static code analyzer for Infrastructure as Code with 500+ security policies and support for various IaC tools and cloud platforms. Application Security Free appsecawsazurecloudcompliancedockergcpinfrastructure-as-codekubernetessecurityterraformvulnerability-scanning

kube-forensics 0 ( 0 ) Create checkpoint snapshots of the state of running pods for later off-line analysis. Digital Forensics Free kubernetesforensicsincident-response

Tetragon 0 ( 0 ) Real-time, eBPF-based Security Observability and Runtime Enforcement component Application Security Free ebpfkubernetesfile-access

Romana 0 ( 0 ) Romana automates cloud native network creation and secures applications with a distributed firewall. Network Security Free cloud-securitykubernetesaccess-controlnetwork-security