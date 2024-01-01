file-scanning

21 tools and resources

Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Application Security
Commercial
antivirusfile-scanningmalware-detectionrest-api
Gobuster

A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go.

Network Security
Free
dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing
vt-url

VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk
Cloudmersive Virus Scan

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
antiviruscloud-securityfile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-detection
Intezer Yara Rules

A powerful tool for detecting and identifying malware using a rule-based system.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-detectionfile-scanningnetwork-traffic-analysissecurity-research
ClamAV

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool
YaraScanner

Microservice for scanning files with Yara

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityfile-analysisyarafile-scanningfile-management
ocaml-yara

OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification

Malware Analysis
Free
yaracybersecurityfile-scanning
PasteHunter

A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence
Virustotal

Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.

Threat Management
Free
malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community
Yara VirusTotal Commenter

Scan files with Yara, match findings to VirusTotal comments.

Threat Management
Free
yaravirus-totalfile-scanningmalware-detectionrule-based-scanning
Yara File Checker

A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysismalware-detectionyararule-basedfile-scanning
NodeYara

Yara module for Node.js

Malware Analysis
Free
yaranodejsbinary-analysisrule-enginescannerfile-scanning
Strelka

Real-time, container-based file scanning system for threat hunting and incident response.

Threat Management
Free
file-analysisthreat-huntingthreat-detectionincident-responsecontainer-securityfile-scanning
File Scanning Framework (FSF) v1.1

FSF is a modular, recursive file scanning solution that enables analysts to extend the utility of Yara signatures and define actionable intelligence within a file.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-scanningfile-analysismalware-analysisreverse-engineering
cred_scanner

A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-credentialsjenkinsfile-scanningsecurity-testing
Yara Signatures

A collection of Yara signatures for identifying malware and other threats

Malware Analysis
Free
yaramalware-detectionbinary-analysisfile-scanning
YaraSharp

C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support.

Threat Management
Free
yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp
ocaml-yara by Elastic

OCaml bindings to the YARA scanning engine for integrating YARA scanning capabilities into OCaml projects

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaramalware-detectionfile-scanningsecurity-tool
Yara Scanner

A tool for tracking, scanning, and filtering yara files with distributed scanning capabilities.

Threat Management
Free
yarafile-scanningdirectory-scanning
BurpSmartBuster

A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.

Application Security
Free
appsecburp-suitedirectory-scanningfile-scanningfile-searchweb-app-security