Gobuster 0 ( 0 ) A powerful directory/file, DNS and VHost busting tool written in Go. Network Security Free dnsfile-scanningvulnerability-assessmentpenetration-testing

vt-url 0 ( 0 ) VirusTotal API v3 is a threat intelligence platform for scanning files, URLs, and IP addresses, and retrieving reports on threat reputation and context. Threat Management Free threat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-toolssplunk

ClamAV 0 ( 0 ) ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats. Endpoint Security Free antivirusmalware-detectionfile-scanningopen-sourcesecurity-tool

ocaml-yara 0 ( 0 ) OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification Malware Analysis Free yaracybersecurityfile-scanning

PasteHunter 0 ( 0 ) A python3 application for querying sites hosting publicly pasted data and scanning for sensitive information. Threat Management Free yarafile-scanningmalware-detectionthreat-intelligence

Virustotal 0 ( 0 ) Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community. Threat Management Free malware-detectionthreat-intelligencefile-scanningurl-scanningsecurity-community

YaraSharp 0 ( 0 ) C# wrapper around Yara pattern matching library with Loki and Yara signature support. Threat Management Free yarapattern-matchingfile-scanningcsharp