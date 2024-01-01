8 tools and resources
Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.
Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.
Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework
A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.
Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.