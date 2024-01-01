volatility

8 tools and resources

NEW

Orochi Logo

Orochi

0 (0)

Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysismemory-dumpvolatilityelasticsearchdjangoredis
Rekall Logo

Rekall

0 (0)

Rekall is a discontinued project that aimed to improve memory analysis methodology but faced challenges due to the nature of in-memory structure and increasing security measures.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysisforensic-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics
VolUtility Logo

VolUtility

0 (0)

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Analysis framework with advanced features.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-analysisvolatilityfile-extractionsearch-engine
Volatility Web Interface Logo

Volatility Web Interface

0 (0)

Web interface for the Volatility Memory Forensics Framework

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-forensicsvolatilitymemory-analysisforensic-investigationdigital-forensicsmemory-dump
Volatility 3 Logo

Volatility 3

0 (0)

A digital artifact extraction framework for extracting data from volatile memory (RAM) samples, providing visibility into the runtime state of a system.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsmemory-analysisvolatilitymemory-forensics
CIRTKit Logo

CIRTKit

0 (0)

A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.

Security Operations
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsepacket-analysisjavascriptdeobfuscationvolatilitymemory-analysisscriptingautomation
MemLabs Logo

MemLabs

0 (0)

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
ctfmemory-forensicsvolatilityeducationlearningsecurity-research
LiMEaide v2.0 Logo

LiMEaide v2.0

0 (0)

Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicslinuxvolatilitymemory-analysisremote-access