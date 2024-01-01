NEW

Impacket 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for working with network protocols Network Security Free pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap

HostileSubBruteforcer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain Honeypots Free nmappythonbruteforcingsubdomain-scanningport-scanning

URO 0 ( 0 ) A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting Honeypots Free pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling

VMCloak 0 ( 0 ) VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox. Malware Analysis Free virtual-machinepythonqemu

PyCon.DE 2018 0 ( 0 ) A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics. Miscellaneous Free pythonconferencemachine-learningiot

NFStream 0 ( 0 ) NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility. Network Security Free network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning

IronBee 0 ( 0 ) IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor. Application Security Free appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection

AndBug 0 ( 0 ) A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers. Malware Analysis Free dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython

RegRippy 0 ( 0 ) RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives. Digital Forensics Free windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython

mac_apt 0 ( 0 ) mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support. Digital Forensics Free dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation

OVIZART 0 ( 0 ) Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities. Network Security Free network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango

DionaeaFR 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython

sniffle 0 ( 0 ) A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software. Network Security Free bluetoothsnifferpythonpcap

unfurl 0 ( 0 ) Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually. Network Security Free urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython

external_c2 framework 0 ( 0 ) Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks. Offensive Security Free c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

LaZagne Project 0 ( 0 ) Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms. Offensive Security Free password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux

RTFSig 0 ( 0 ) A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents. Malware Analysis Free file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython

Honeygrove 0 ( 0 ) Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol. Honeypots Free honeypotpython

Metta 0 ( 0 ) Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation. Offensive Security Free infosecyamlpython

CTFWriteupScrapper 0 ( 0 ) A tool for scraping CTF writeups from ctftime.org and organizing them for easy access. Miscellaneous Free ctfscrapingpythonflask

USN-Journal-Parser 0 ( 0 ) Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting

ThreatTracker 0 ( 0 ) An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs. Threat Management Free iocpython

Rusty Hog 0 ( 0 ) A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance. Malware Analysis Free rustperformancepython

IOCextractor 0 ( 0 ) A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions Malware Analysis Free iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

dpkt 0 ( 0 ) Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions. Network Security Free network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics

SMOD 0 ( 0 ) Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features. Offensive Security Free modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy

Mailoney 0 ( 0 ) SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation. Honeypots Free smtphoneypotpythonemail-security

Poortego 0 ( 0 ) A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal. Threat Management Free neo4jpythoncybersecurity

KLara 0 ( 0 ) KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara. Malware Analysis Free yarathreat-intelligencepython

malscan 0 ( 0 ) Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts. Digital Forensics Free malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis

Oriana 0 ( 0 ) Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior. Threat Management Free threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango

DemonHunter 0 ( 0 ) Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpython

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) 0 ( 0 ) An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents. Honeypots Free honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython

Workbench 0 ( 0 ) A scalable python framework for security research and development teams. Miscellaneous Free devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework

iOSForensic 0 ( 0 ) iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML. Digital Forensics Free iosforensic-analysispython

OpenTAXII 0 ( 0 ) A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API. Threat Management Free taxiipython

macMRU-Parser 0 ( 0 ) Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format Digital Forensics Free macoshexdumppython

House 0 ( 0 ) House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python. Specialized Security Free fridapythonmobile-security

evtkit 0 ( 0 ) A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsevent-logpython

yaramod 0 ( 0 ) Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface. Application Security Free yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip

SHIVA Spampot 0 ( 0 ) SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection

IPython Notebook 0 ( 0 ) Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination. Miscellaneous Free data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython

Ebowla 0 ( 0 ) Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs. Offensive Security Free payload-generationpythongopowershell

MalPipe 0 ( 0 ) A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds. Threat Management Free malwarecollectionframeworkpython

uncompyle6 0 ( 0 ) A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler. Malware Analysis Free pythondecompiler

OCyara 0 ( 0 ) OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros. Malware Analysis Free pythonpip

Hostintel 0 ( 0 ) Collect various intelligence sources for hosts in CSV format. Threat Management Free intelligence-gatheringcsv-outputpython

Acquire 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython

SILENTTRINITY 0 ( 0 ) Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR. Offensive Security Free c2post-exploitationpythonnet

OpenCanary 0 ( 0 ) OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi

Pylibemu 0 ( 0 ) Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode. Malware Analysis Free binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython

Yara-Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules. Vulnerability Management Free appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security

IDA_scripts 0 ( 0 ) Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality Malware Analysis Free idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro

HoneyHTTPD 0 ( 0 ) Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses. Application Security Free web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting

Dionaea 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb

VerySimpleHoneypot 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging

openioc-to-stix 0 ( 0 ) Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content. Threat Management Free stixpythonioc

Honeypot-Camera 0 ( 0 ) An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes Honeypots Free honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research

HoneyPy 0 ( 0 ) A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool

sixnet-tools 0 ( 0 ) Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort. Offensive Security Free appsecscadaexploitpython

Commix 0 ( 0 ) Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities. Offensive Security Free penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitationsecurity-testingpython

Nozzlr v1.1 0 ( 0 ) A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts. Offensive Security Free bruteforcepythonwordlists

hpfeeds 0 ( 0 ) hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client. Network Security Free hpfeedsprotocoljsonpython

ChromeFreak 0 ( 0 ) A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report. Digital Forensics Free chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis

libevtx 0 ( 0 ) A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython

Honeyport 0 ( 0 ) A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting. Network Security Free honeypotiptablespythonlinux

Cuckoo-Modified-API 0 ( 0 ) A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance. Malware Analysis Free pythondjango

RDPY 0 ( 0 ) Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers. Network Security Free rdpremote-desktopprotocolpythonsecurityssl

OSXCollector 0 ( 0 ) OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX. Digital Forensics Free osxforensiccollectionanalysispython

HonTel 0 ( 0 ) Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings. Honeypots Free honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing