Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Impacket Logo

Impacket

0 (0)

A Python library for working with network protocols

Network Security
Free
pythonpacket-craftingsmbkerberosntlmldap
HostileSubBruteforcer Logo

HostileSubBruteforcer

0 (0)

A tool for bruteforcing subdomains of a given domain

Honeypots
Free
nmappythonbruteforcingsubdomain-scanningport-scanning
Femida Logo

Femida

0 (0)

Automated blind-xss search for Burp Suite

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecburp-suiteblind-xssxsssecurity-researchpenetration-testingpython
aquatone Logo

aquatone

0 (0)

A tool for domain flyovers

Network Security
Free
dnsnmapport-scanningpython
URO Logo

URO

0 (0)

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

Honeypots
Free
pentestingweb-scrapingpythoncrawling
VMCloak Logo

VMCloak

0 (0)

VMCloak is a tool for creating and preparing Virtual Machines for Cuckoo Sandbox.

Malware Analysis
Free
virtual-machinepythonqemu
PyCon.DE 2018 Logo

PyCon.DE 2018

0 (0)

A conference featuring talks and workshops on various Python-related topics.

Miscellaneous
Free
pythonconferencemachine-learningiot
NFStream Logo

NFStream

0 (0)

NFStream is a multiplatform Python framework for network flow data analysis with a focus on speed and flexibility.

Network Security
Free
network-securitydata-analysispythonmachine-learning
IronBee Logo

IronBee

0 (0)

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
Triton Logo

Triton

0 (0)

Dynamic binary analysis library with various analysis and emulation capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisreverse-engineeringsymbolic-executionc++python
ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser Logo

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser

0 (0)

Tool for parsing Android logs events and protobuf data

Digital Forensics
Free
log-parsingpythoncligui
AndBug Logo

AndBug

0 (0)

A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
dalvikdebuggingreverse-engineeringpython
YLS Language Server for YARA Language Logo

YLS Language Server for YARA Language

0 (0)

YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.

Application Security
Free
pythondebugging
RegRippy Logo

RegRippy

0 (0)

RegRippy is a modern Python 3 alternative to RegRipper for extracting data from Windows registry hives.

Digital Forensics
Free
windowsforensicsregistryincident-responsepython
mac_apt Logo

mac_apt

0 (0)

mac_apt is a versatile DFIR tool for processing Mac and iOS images, offering extensive artifact extraction capabilities and cross-platform support.

Digital Forensics
Free
dfirdigital-forensicsincident-responsemacospythonforensic-investigation
OVIZART Logo

OVIZART

0 (0)

Django based web application for network traffic analysis with protocol handling capabilities.

Network Security
Free
network-trafficprotocol-analysispythondjango
plast Logo

plast

0 (0)

Modular Threat Hunting Tool & Framework

Threat Management
Free
incident-responsethreat-huntingyarapythonlinuxmacos
DionaeaFR Logo

DionaeaFR

0 (0)

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython
DNS Honeypot - UDPot Logo

DNS Honeypot - UDPot

0 (0)

A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.

Honeypots
Free
dnshoneypotdockerpython
sniffle Logo

sniffle

0 (0)

A Bluetooth 5 and 4.x sniffer using TI CC1352/CC26x2 hardware with advanced features and Python-based host-side software.

Network Security
Free
bluetoothsnifferpythonpcap
unfurl Logo

unfurl

0 (0)

Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.

Network Security
Free
urlgraphparseropen-sourcepython
Google Play Unofficial Python API Logo

Google Play Unofficial Python API

0 (0)

Unofficial Python API for searching, browsing, and downloading Android apps from Google Play.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecgoogle-playpython
GRR Rapid Response Logo

GRR Rapid Response

0 (0)

Incident response framework focused on remote live forensics

Security Operations
Free
incident-responseforensicspython
YARA Silly Silly Logo

YARA Silly Silly

0 (0)

A semi-automatic tool to generate YARA rules from virus samples.

Malware Analysis
Free
malware-analysisyaravirus-totalpython
external_c2 framework Logo

external_c2 framework

0 (0)

Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikecommand-and-controlexternal-c2frameworkpython

Secure Programming HOWTO

0 (0)

A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.

Application Security
Free
security-guidelinesc++javapython
LaZagne Project Logo

LaZagne Project

0 (0)

Open source application for retrieving passwords stored on a local computer with support for various software and platforms.

Offensive Security
Free
password-crackingpost-exploitationpythonwindowslinux
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF) Logo

Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

0 (0)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

Offensive Security
Free
exploitation-frameworkpythonmetasploiticsplc
RTFSig Logo

RTFSig

0 (0)

A tool for signature analysis of RTF files to detect potentially unique parts and malicious documents.

Malware Analysis
Free
file-analysissignatureyaravirus-totalpython
Honeygrove Logo

Honeygrove

0 (0)

Modular honeypot based on Python with support for Siemens S7 protocol.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpython
Metta Logo

Metta

0 (0)

Metta is an information security preparedness tool for adversarial simulation.

Offensive Security
Free
infosecyamlpython
CTFWriteupScrapper Logo

CTFWriteupScrapper

0 (0)

A tool for scraping CTF writeups from ctftime.org and organizing them for easy access.

Miscellaneous
Free
ctfscrapingpythonflask
SIREN Setup Instructions Logo

SIREN Setup Instructions

0 (0)

Instructions for setting up SIREN, including downloading Linux dependencies, cloning the repository, setting up virtual environment, installing pip requirements, running SIREN, setting up Snort on Pi, and MySQL setup.

Training and Resources
Free
linuxubuntupythongitpipmysqlsnortiptables
USN-Journal-Parser Logo

USN-Journal-Parser

0 (0)

Python script to parse the NTFS USN Change Journal.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-analysispythonscripting
ThreatTracker Logo

ThreatTracker

0 (0)

An IOC tracker written in Python that queries Google Custom Search Engines for various cybersecurity indicators and monitors domain status using Google Safe Browsing APIs.

Threat Management
Free
iocpython
Red Team Automation (RTA) Logo

Red Team Automation (RTA)

0 (0)

RTA provides a framework of scripts for blue teams to test detection capabilities against malicious tradecraft, modeled after MITRE ATT&CK.

Offensive Security
Free
blue-teamatt&ckmitre-attackpythonscriptingbinary-analysis
Linux Expl0rer Logo

Linux Expl0rer

0 (0)

Easy-to-use live forensics toolbox for Linux endpoints with various capabilities such as process inspection, memory analysis, and YARA scanning.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensicslinuxendpoint-securitypythonflaskmemory-analysis
Rusty Hog Logo

Rusty Hog

0 (0)

A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.

Malware Analysis
Free
rustperformancepython
CIS Benchmarks Audit Logo

CIS Benchmarks Audit

0 (0)

A Python script to check system compliance against CIS Benchmarks with customizable options.

Miscellaneous
Free
ciscompliancesecurity-auditpythonscript
RustScan Logo

RustScan

0 (0)

Fast, smart, effective port scanner with extensive extendability and adaptive learning.

Network Security
Free
port-scanningnmapscriptingpythonshellsecurity-testing
IOCextractor Logo

IOCextractor

0 (0)

A program to extract IOCs from text files using regular expressions

Malware Analysis
Free
iocthreat-intelligencethreat-huntingsecurity-toolspython
Margarita Shotgun Logo

Margarita Shotgun

0 (0)

Python tool for remote memory acquisition

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionpythondockerlinuxcommand-line-tool
Pacu Logo

Pacu

0 (0)

Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Offensive Security
Free
awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython
xssmap Logo

xssmap

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssweb-app-securityweb-securitypython
dpkt Logo

dpkt

0 (0)

Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.

Network Security
Free
network-discoverynetwork-security-monitoringtcppython
Glastopf Analytics Logo

Glastopf Analytics

0 (0)

A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf.

Honeypots
Free
appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics
SMOD Logo

SMOD

0 (0)

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

Offensive Security
Free
modbuspentestingscadatcppythonscapy
Mailoney Logo

Mailoney

0 (0)

SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotpythonemail-security
Poortego Logo

Poortego

0 (0)

A cybersecurity tool for managing data points and cyber threat indicators with a focus on neo4j data traversal.

Threat Management
Free
neo4jpythoncybersecurity
Twisted Honeypots Logo

Twisted Honeypots

0 (0)

A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections

Honeypots
Free
honeypotsshftptelnetpentestingmysqlpython
Zircolite Logo

Zircolite

0 (0)

Standalone SIGMA-based detection tool for EVTX, Auditd, Sysmon for Linux, XML or JSONL/NDJSON Logs.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
log-analysispythonsecurity-tool
KLara Logo

KLara

0 (0)

KLara is a distributed system written in Python that helps Threat Intelligence researchers hunt for new malware using Yara.

Malware Analysis
Free
yarathreat-intelligencepython
malscan Logo

malscan

0 (0)

Malscan is a tool to scan process memory for YARA matches and execute Python scripts.

Digital Forensics
Free
malware-detectionmemory-analysisyarapythonmalware-analysis
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker Logo

Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

0 (0)

Script to check for artifacts with the same name between repositories to prevent Dependency Confusion Attacks.

Miscellaneous
Free
dependency-managementdependency-scanningpythonsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Pwntools Logo

Pwntools

0 (0)

CTF toolkit for rapid exploit development and prototyping.

Offensive Security
Free
ctfexploit-developmentpythonpentestingbinary-security
Oriana Logo

Oriana

0 (0)

Threat hunting tool leveraging Windows events for identifying outliers and suspicious behavior.

Threat Management
Free
threat-huntinganalyticspythondjango
LogESP Logo

LogESP

0 (0)

A Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system with a focus on security and minimalism.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
siemlog-managementforensicsrisk-managementpythondjango
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff') Logo

GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

0 (0)

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging
Plyara Logo

Plyara

0 (0)

Parse YARA rules into a dictionary representation.

Malware Analysis
Free
yararule-enginerule-parserpythonlibraryscript
DemonHunter Logo

DemonHunter

0 (0)

Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionpython
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework Logo

Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

0 (0)

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

Offensive Security
Free
industrial-securityicsplcexploitation-frameworkpythonscanning
drydock Logo

drydock

0 (0)

Docker security audit tool with custom audit profiles and JSON report generation based on CIS Docker 1.6 Benchmark.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockersecurity-auditpythoncisbenchmark
NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo) Logo

NoSQL-Honeypot-Framework (NoPo)

0 (0)

An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotattack-detectionincident-responsesecurity-frameworkpython
Workbench Logo

Workbench

0 (0)

A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.

Miscellaneous
Free
devsecopspythonsecurity-researchsecurity-framework
iOSForensic Logo

iOSForensic

0 (0)

iOSForensic is a Python tool for forensic analysis on iOS devices, extracting files, logs, SQLite3 databases, and .plist files into XML.

Digital Forensics
Free
iosforensic-analysispython
OpenTAXII Logo

OpenTAXII

0 (0)

A robust Python implementation of TAXII Services with a friendly pythonic API.

Threat Management
Free
taxiipython
IBM XForce Exchange Checker Logo

IBM XForce Exchange Checker

0 (0)

Python-based client for IBM XForce Exchange with an improved version available.

Threat Management
Free
python
macMRU-Parser Logo

macMRU-Parser

0 (0)

Python script to parse macOS MRU plist files into human-friendly format

Digital Forensics
Free
macoshexdumppython
PenTesters Framework (PTF) Logo

PenTesters Framework (PTF)

0 (0)

A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingframeworkpythonubuntu
House Logo

House

0 (0)

House: A runtime mobile application analysis toolkit with a Web GUI, powered by Frida, written in Python.

Specialized Security
Free
fridapythonmobile-security
YETI Logo

YETI

0 (0)

Proof-of-concept implementation of TAXII services for developers and non-developers.

Threat Management
Free
taxiipythondjangoproof-of-conceptcybersecurityinfosec
evtkit Logo

evtkit

0 (0)

A tool for fixing acquired .evt Windows Event Log files in digital forensics.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsevent-logpython
yaramod Logo

yaramod

0 (0)

Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.

Application Security
Free
yararule-engineparserc++pythonpip
SHIVA Spampot Logo

SHIVA Spampot

0 (0)

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection
CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot Logo

CyBot Open Source Threat Intelligence Chat Bot

0 (0)

CyBot is a free and open source threat intelligence chat bot with a community-driven plugin framework.

Threat Management
Free
botthreat-intelligenceopensourceraspberry-pipython
IPython Notebook Logo

IPython Notebook

0 (0)

Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.

Miscellaneous
Free
data-analysismachine-learningresearchpython
OSINT Omnibus Logo

OSINT Omnibus

0 (0)

An open-source intelligence collection, research, and artifact management tool inspired by SpiderFoot, Harpoon, and DataSploit.

Offensive Security
Free
osintresearchcommand-line-toolpythonopen-source
Ebowla Logo

Ebowla

0 (0)

Ebowla is a tool for generating payloads in Python, GO, and PowerShell with support for Reflective DLLs.

Offensive Security
Free
payload-generationpythongopowershell
MalPipe Logo

MalPipe

0 (0)

A modular malware collection and processing framework with support for various threat intelligence feeds.

Threat Management
Free
malwarecollectionframeworkpython
uncompyle6 Logo

uncompyle6

0 (0)

A native Python cross-version decompiler and fragment decompiler.

Malware Analysis
Free
pythondecompiler
OCyara Logo

OCyara

0 (0)

OCyara performs OCR on image files and scans them for matches to Yara rules, supporting Debian-based Linux distros.

Malware Analysis
Free
pythonpip
python-evtx Logo

python-evtx

0 (0)

A pure Python parser for Windows Event Log files with access to File and Chunk headers, record templates, and event entries.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-logpythonfile-analysisbinary-security
Hostintel Logo

Hostintel

0 (0)

Collect various intelligence sources for hosts in CSV format.

Threat Management
Free
intelligence-gatheringcsv-outputpython
Acquire Logo

Acquire

0 (0)

A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython
SILENTTRINITY Logo

SILENTTRINITY

0 (0)

Modern, asynchronous, multiplayer & multiserver C2/post-exploitation framework with Python 3 and .NETs DLR.

Offensive Security
Free
c2post-exploitationpythonnet
HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System Logo

HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System

0 (0)

A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.

Network Security
Free
honeypotpythonlow-interactionrdpvnctelnet
OpenCanary Logo

OpenCanary

0 (0)

OpenCanary is a multi-protocol network honeypot with low resource requirements and alerting capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythoncross-platformlinuxraspberry-pi
Pylibemu Logo

Pylibemu

0 (0)

Python wrapper for the Libemu library for analyzing shellcode.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-securityshellcodemalware-analysispython
FIR (Fast Incident Response) Logo

FIR (Fast Incident Response)

0 (0)

A cybersecurity incident management platform for tracking and reporting incidents with agility and speed.

Security Operations
Free
incident-responsecybersecuritysocpythondjango
python-ntfs Logo

python-ntfs

0 (0)

Open source Python library for NTFS analysis

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsfile-systemntfspythonforensic-analysisfile-system-analysis
Yara-Scanner Logo

Yara-Scanner

0 (0)

Python-based extension for integrating a Yara scanner into Burp Suite for on-demand website scans based on custom rules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecburp-suiteyarapythonscannerweb-security
IDA_scripts Logo

IDA_scripts

0 (0)

Collection of Python scripts for automating tasks and enhancing IDA Pro functionality

Malware Analysis
Free
idapythonscriptingautomationdisassemblerida-pro
GrokEVT Logo

GrokEVT

0 (0)

GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
windowsevent-loglog-analysispythonscripting
HoneyHTTPD Logo

HoneyHTTPD

0 (0)

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Application Security
Free
web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting
AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK) Logo

AWS Incident Response Kit (AIRK)

0 (0)

A module-based AWS response tool for incident response in AWS environments.

Security Operations
Free
awsincident-responsepythonsecurity-groupvpc
Dionaea Logo

Dionaea

0 (0)

Honeypot tool with bug-catching capabilities and support for multiple protocols.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonshellcodeftphttpsmb
VerySimpleHoneypot Logo

VerySimpleHoneypot

0 (0)

Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdata-analysispythonlogging
ScratchABit Logo

ScratchABit

0 (0)

Interactive incremental disassembler with data/control flow analysis capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
disassemblerreverse-engineeringpythonopen-source
OWASP Honeypot Logo

OWASP Honeypot

0 (0)

An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonsecurity-researchopen-sourcesecurity-testing
openioc-to-stix Logo

openioc-to-stix

0 (0)

Converts OpenIOC v1.0 XML files into STIX Indicators, generating STIX v1.2 and CybOX v2.1 content.

Threat Management
Free
stixpythonioc
Honeypot-Camera Logo

Honeypot-Camera

0 (0)

An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes

Honeypots
Free
honeypotproof-of-conceptpythonsecurity-research
HoneyPy Logo

HoneyPy

0 (0)

A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool
sixnet-tools Logo

sixnet-tools

0 (0)

Tool for exploiting Sixnet RTUs to gain root level access with little effort.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscadaexploitpython
Recon-ng Framework Logo

Recon-ng Framework

0 (0)

A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceopen-sourcepythonframework
Commix Logo

Commix

0 (0)

Open source penetration testing tool for detecting and exploiting command injection vulnerabilities.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitationsecurity-testingpython
IBM SOAR Community Applications Logo

IBM SOAR Community Applications

0 (0)

Repository for IBM SOAR Apps source-code and development resources.

Miscellaneous
Free
soarsdkpythonopensource
Nozzlr v1.1 Logo

Nozzlr v1.1

0 (0)

A modular and script-friendly multithread bruteforcer for managing task parameters in Python scripts.

Offensive Security
Free
bruteforcepythonwordlists
hpfeeds Logo

hpfeeds

0 (0)

hpfeeds is a lightweight authenticated publish-subscribe protocol with Python 3 compatible broker and client.

Network Security
Free
hpfeedsprotocoljsonpython
ChromeFreak Logo

ChromeFreak

0 (0)

A Cross-Platform Forensic Framework for Google Chrome that allows investigation of history, downloads, bookmarks, cookies, and provides a full report.

Digital Forensics
Free
chromeforensicframeworkpythonwindowslinuxosxfile-analysis
IOC Fanger Python Package Logo

IOC Fanger Python Package

0 (0)

Python package for fanging and defanging indicators of compromise in text.

Miscellaneous
Free
iocindicator-of-compromisepythonsecurity-tool
libevtx Logo

libevtx

0 (0)

A library to access and parse Windows XML Event Log (EVTX) format, useful for digital forensics and incident response.

Digital Forensics
Free
digital-forensicsincident-responsewindowsevent-logforensic-analysispython
Honeyport Logo

Honeyport

0 (0)

A simpler version of a honeypot that looks for connections from external parties and performs a specific action, usually blacklisting.

Network Security
Free
honeypotiptablespythonlinux
Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH) Logo

Threat Intelligence Hunter (TIH)

0 (0)

TIH is an intelligence tool that helps you search for IOCs across multiple security feeds and APIs.

Threat Management
Free
iocthreat-intelligencepython
JIMI SOAR Logo

JIMI SOAR

0 (0)

jimi is an orchestration automation tool for multi-team collaboration and automation in IT/Security operations, Development, and CI/CD pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
automationorchestrationsoarno-codepython
Cuckoo-Modified-API Logo

Cuckoo-Modified-API

0 (0)

A Python library to interface with a cuckoo-modified instance.

Malware Analysis
Free
pythondjango
RDPY Logo

RDPY

0 (0)

Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.

Network Security
Free
rdpremote-desktopprotocolpythonsecurityssl
Atomic Reactor Logo

Atomic Reactor

0 (0)

Python library for building Docker images with advanced features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockerpythonlibrarycli
OSXCollector Logo

OSXCollector

0 (0)

OSXCollector is a forensic evidence collection & analysis toolkit for OSX.

Digital Forensics
Free
osxforensiccollectionanalysispython
HonTel Logo

HonTel

0 (0)

Honeypot for Telnet service with configurable settings.

Honeypots
Free
honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing
PAPIMonitor Logo

PAPIMonitor

0 (0)

Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.

Specialized Security
Free
fridapythonmobile-securityapp-security
Python3 in one pic Logo

Python3 in one pic

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to Python 3 syntax, features, and resources in a single image.

Training and Resources
Free
pythonjavascriptgo