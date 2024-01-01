security-information-and-event-management

Public Security Log Sharing Site by Dr. Anton Chuvakin

A collection of free shareable log samples from various systems with evidence of compromise and malicious activity, maintained by Dr. Anton Chuvakin.

SIEM and Log Management
log-analysisincident-responsethreat-intelligencesecurity-information-and-event-management
Event Query Language (EQL)

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.

SIEM and Log Management
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management
IBM QRadar

IBM QRadar is a SIEM solution for real-time threat detection.

SIEM and Log Management
siemsecurity-information-and-event-managementthreat-detectionreal-time-monitoring
Microsoft Sentinel Ninja Training

Level 400 training to become a Microsoft Sentinel Ninja.

Training and Resources
microsoft-sentinelsecurity-information-and-event-managementsecurity-analyticsincident-responsethreat-hunting
RedELK

RedELK enhances Red Team operations with SIEM capabilities to monitor and alert on Blue Team activities.

SIEM and Log Management
blue-teamred-teamsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-responsethreat-hunting
Open Source Security Events Metadata (OSSEM)

A community-led project focused on standardizing security event logs.

SIEM and Log Management
log-analysissecurity-incident-responseincident-responsesecurity-information-and-event-management
Graylog

Graylog offers advanced log management and SIEM capabilities to enhance security and compliance across various industries.

SIEM and Log Management
log-aggregationlog-analysislog-managementsiemsecurity-information-and-event-managementincident-response