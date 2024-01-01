infrastructure

MutableSecurity

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

Application Gateway

Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.

Network Security
Free
cloudcloud-securityazuresecurityinfrastructure
Contribution Guidelines

Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list

Training and Resources
Free
access-controlasset-inventorycompliancecybersecurityinfrastructuresecurity-auditsecurity-standards

Datadog

Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.

Security Operations
Free
monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity
Sangfor Endpoint Secure

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Endpoint Security
Commercial
cybersecuritycloudinfrastructurecloud-compliancecloud-securitycloud-native
Axiom

A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securityinfrastructuremulti-cloudoffensive-securitypentestingsecurity-testing
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity
LinuxKit

Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.

Endpoint Security
Free
linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native
Enigma

A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.

Training and Resources
Free
cybersecurityinfrastructure
University of Pisa Classroom Reservation System

A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationcloud-securitycompliancecybersecuritydata-securityinfrastructuresecurity-automation
Mod_Rewrite for Red Team Infrastructure

A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.

Offensive Security
Free
red-teaminfrastructuremod_rewriteincident-responseevasion
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Training and Resources
Free
container-securitycontainerizationdevopsinfrastructuresecurity
Rudder

A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.

Miscellaneous
Free
automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance
CISA Cybersecurity Alerts

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency that provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help protect the United States' critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

Threat Management
Free
cybersecurityinfrastructurecyber-threatsincident-response