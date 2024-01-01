NEW

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

Datadog 0 ( 0 ) Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring. Security Operations Free monitoringinfrastructureserverlesscloudlog-managementsecurity

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

LinuxKit 0 ( 0 ) Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults. Endpoint Security Free linuxdockerkubernetessecurityinfrastructurecloud-native

Enigma 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision. Training and Resources Free cybersecurityinfrastructure

Rudder 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management. Miscellaneous Free automationinfrastructureconfiguration-managementpatch-managementvulnerability-assessmentcompliance