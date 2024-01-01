14 tools and resources
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Guidelines for contributing to a cybersecurity tools and resources list
Datadog offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools for various aspects of application and infrastructure monitoring.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
Toolkit for building custom minimal, immutable Linux distributions with secure defaults.
A comprehensive guide to navigating the world of secure messaging apps, providing insights and recommendations to help you make an informed decision.
A system for reserving classrooms at the University of Pisa.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.
A comprehensive IT infrastructure automation platform for managing hybrid infrastructure through configuration, patch, and security management.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is a government agency that provides alerts, advisories, and resources to help protect the United States' critical infrastructure from cyber threats.