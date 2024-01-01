Bifrozt-ansible 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Bifrozt-ansible is an Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots. This role provides a simple way to deploy and manage Bifrozt honeypots on your network. Please note that the documentation for this project is not yet complete, and we appreciate your patience. For more information, please see the installation page for details about deploying Bifrozt. If you are new to the concept of honeypots, please read this document.