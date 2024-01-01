A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.
Bifrozt-ansible is an Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots. This role provides a simple way to deploy and manage Bifrozt honeypots on your network. Please note that the documentation for this project is not yet complete, and we appreciate your patience. For more information, please see the installation page for details about deploying Bifrozt. If you are new to the concept of honeypots, please read this document.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.
A hybrid honeypot framework that combines low and high interaction honeypots for network security
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.