A collection of detections for Panther SIEM with detailed setup instructions.
RedELK is a Red Team's SIEM tool designed to track and alarm about Blue Team activities, enhancing usability in long-term operations.
A service that analyzes and visualizes security data to investigate potential security issues.
ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.
Sysdig is a system visibility tool with native container support.
GrokEVT is a tool for reading Windows event log files and converting them to a human-readable format.
Track user activity and API usage on AWS and in hybrid and multicloud environments.